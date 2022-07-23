ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Local football teams to attend Panhandle Media Day

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWEsb_0gpmtpAu00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Five local high school football teams are set to attend the inaugural Panhandle Media Day in Pensacola on Saturday.

Bay, Mosley, Walton, South Walton and Freeport will participate in the event that is put together by the Varsity Sports Network and Florida High School Football.

This will be the first time a high school football media day has been broadcast live in the Panhandle region.

Each team can bring up to five players with their head coach and is slotted a time they will be highlighted and asked questions.

Mosley Head Football Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon said he is excited about the opportunity to have his players in the spotlight.

“We get to tell them about our team and the upcoming season and really looking forward to Saturday,” Whiddon said. “I think it’ll be really cool. (It will) bring exposure to our program, to our kids and to Panhandle football.”

All local teams’ media times will be broadcast on the varsity sports network. Freeport is scheduled for 10:10 a.m., Walton at 10:50 a.m,, South Walton at 11:10 a.m., Bay at 2:00 p.m., and Mosley the final slot at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Three in the Morning call in contest for the week of July 25

WEAR/THREE IN THE MORNING/ OFFICIAL CALL-IN CONTEST RULES. Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Hwy., Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Restaurant owner buys Mega Millions tickets for 50,000 employees, including some in Alabama

Employees at a restaurant chain with two Alabama locations could cash in big in the upcoming Mega Millions drawing. Todd Graves, founder of Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s, bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his 50,000 employees, Fox8Live reported. If any of the tickets win the massive prize – it’s now up to $810 million – every employee will receive thousands of dollars.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Pensacola, FL
Football
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Education
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Freeport, FL
Pensacola, FL
Sports
WKRG News 5

Deputies search for man accused of approaching young girl at Destin park

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG)– The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office worked a call for a suspicious man who approached a young girl Saturday evening at a sports complex. OCSO said calls came in around 7 p.m. at the Morgan Sports complex off Commons Drive. A young girl told her parents a man approached her between the children’s park and the ball field asking for a bear hug.
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Help Stuff the Bus for Okaloosa and Walton County

Stuff the Bus helps local students get the tools they need for the upcoming school year! In 2021, we collected nearly $15,000 worth of supplies, impacting over 10,000 students in 53 schools across Okaloosa & Walton counties. Without our community's generosity, students would lack the supplies they need to be successful during the school year.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man arrested for grabbing, dragging woman into nearby woods

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies arrested a man for a domestic violence incident. 30-year-old Joseph Anthony Kimbrough is charged with battery and kidnapping-false imprisonment of an adult. According to deputies, they responded to a call Thursday made by a neighbor for an unknown disturbance. The report states that dispatch...
PENSACOLA, FL
Atmore Advance

Gulf Breeze, Fla. man arrested on drug charges

A Gulf Breeze, Fla. man was arrested July 22 on multiple drug charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Charles Southerland, 51, of Gulf Breeze, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance in reference to methamphetamine and suboxone pills, possession of marijuana II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
GULF BREEZE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Media Day#Football Teams#Panhandle#American Football#Highschoolsports#Nexstar Media Inc
getthecoast.com

Destin’s first-ever Blowout Bar

Let’s jump right into the news you need to know this Thursday 🙂. Fort Walton Beach will pick up your unwanted household items in August. It’s time to clean up! During the month of August, residents of the City of Fort Walton Beach can leave unwanted household items curbside for pickup on regularly scheduled yard waste days.
WEAR

Pensacola Police officer extends a helping hand to the homeless

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The homeless in Pensacola have many challenges as they navigate life on the street. But they have a friend in the Pensacola Police. The plight of Pensacola's homeless is well documented -- camps being relocated as leaders attempt to end what they refer to as urban camping.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered man located: Escambia Co.

UPDATE: An updated Facebook post says Countryman was located. ORIGINAL STORY: ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man, who was last seen early Saturday morning in Pensacola, according to a Facebook post. William Daniel Countryman, 39, was last seen at around 5:57 a.m. Saturday, […]
WEAR

Mayor Robinson: Uptick in crime with Pensacola homeless since advocate's arrest

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson on Monday responded to allegations from the community about the arrest of the director of the Alfred-Washburn Center. Michael Kimberl turned himself in on July 13 for allegedly cutting off the lock on a portable toilet in downtown Pensacola. Police say he did it to let the homeless use the toilet.
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WALA-TV FOX10

Eight Mile man charged with Mobile murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 36-year-old Eight Mile man is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail this morning on a murder charge. Police said Nelva McNeil is charged with the killing of 36-year-old Tavoris Shearls, who was gunned down last week on Government Street and South Warren Street in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for stabbing mother in hand: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed they have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his mother late Saturday night, according to a release from the MPD. Seatreion Stallworth, 20, was arrested for cutting his mother’s hand with a knife. Mobile Police Officers responded to the...
WKRG News 5

2 teens pulled from rough waters: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was called after two teens were spotted in the water at Princess Beach on Okaloosa Island. They pulled two teens from the water Wednesday, July 20, and “their prognosis is very good,” according to a Facebook post by the OCSO. Red flags are out, which means the surf is rougher than usual and there is a higher risk of rip currents.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
mobilebaymag.com

4 Local Dishes To Try this Month

“Only a quick walk from my building, Front Yard Tacos (along with Nova Espresso) has made the corner of St. Anthony and Claiborne a hot spot. Their steak ‘n’ eggs is a perfect selection any time of day. The FYT team marinates the meat to perfection and pairs it with fluffy scrambled eggs and cheese. Enjoying one of these delights has become one of my favorite simple pleasures of downtown Mobile.” – Todd Greer, Executive Director, Innovation Portal.
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy