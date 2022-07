Fall camp is getting closer and closer. Florida State enters the 2022 campaign after adding depth and talent across the roster during the offseason. One room that made significant changes was the offensive line room. The Seminoles added ten new faces that included four transfers and six true freshmen. For the first time in years, the unit has quality depth with 19 scholarship offensive linemen currently in the fold.

