Man steals from smoke shop, threatens employees

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

fox5atlanta.com

Young teen selling water breaks eye socket of officer

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a boy selling water punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. This after the police officer ordered him away from the interstate in Midtown. The young teen’s fist hit the officer's right eye, fracturing the eye socket and Grady Memorial Hospital doctors...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lawsuit filed over Taco Bell attack

A woman and her 16-year-old niece are suing after they say a Taco Bell employee in Dallas threw boiling water at them causing second- and third-degree burns. Surveillance video shows the incidents, but there is no audio, so it is not known what was said during the encounter. Police say it dispute over an order and are investigating.
DALLAS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta lounge employee robbed, shot outside business, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting and robbery outside an Edgewood Avenue restaurant and lounge early Monday morning. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. outside the Hendrixx Ultra Lounge on the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue. According to police,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Beloved 'Lawn Man' killed in DeKalb County hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Residents in one DeKalb County community said they want answers after a man was hit and killed. "I feel sad, I’m not going to hear his voice. His big voice coming down the street, yelling ‘Lawn Man,’" Deanna Cauthen said. Cauthen is remembering...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange woman assaulted with walking cane

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — One woman was injured during an assault involving a walking cane, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Officers responded to the scene on July 25 at around 8:00 a.m. in a room at the Roadway Inn on LaFayette Parkway. Police say that suspect Donnie Earl...
LAGRANGE, GA
11Alive

Person shot multiple times on Edgewood Avenue, police say

ATLANTA — A person was shot multiple times Monday morning along Edgewood Avenue, police say. The circumstances around the shooting are unknown and the victim has not been identified. Police responded to the area of 378 Edgewood Avenue SE just after 8 a.m. when an officer heard shots in...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Crook caught on camera threatens employee, Newnan police say

NEWNAN, Ga. - Newnan police need help finding the man they say stole from a vape shop and threatened to shoot an employee. The incident happened at the Vapor Fog smoke shop on Thursday evening. "He asked if I wanted to get shot and I declined his offer," Grant Warner...

