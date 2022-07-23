Man steals from smoke shop, threatens employees

Police say a man pretended to be a utility worker to get in to a woman’s home and steal from her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Newnan police said Taylor Scott English, 29, who also goes by Taylor Orr, posed as an employee of Newnan Utilities to gain the trust of an elderly citizen and then got inside her home.
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police are searching for the driver of a work van who struck and seriously injured a man on Sunday night. Police said 54-year-old Andres Salanic-Sacalxot was walking in a parking lot at around 7:15 p.m. near 814 Sandtown Road when a white van with ladders hit him.
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a boy selling water punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. This after the police officer ordered him away from the interstate in Midtown. The young teen’s fist hit the officer's right eye, fracturing the eye socket and Grady Memorial Hospital doctors...
A woman and her 16-year-old niece are suing after they say a Taco Bell employee in Dallas threw boiling water at them causing second- and third-degree burns. Surveillance video shows the incidents, but there is no audio, so it is not known what was said during the encounter. Police say it dispute over an order and are investigating.
NEWNAN, Ga. — The Newnan Police Department is looking for a suspect who threw a brick at a home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident occurred in the Highland Park subdivision on Bryce Creek Drive on Tuesday night between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting and robbery outside an Edgewood Avenue restaurant and lounge early Monday morning. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. outside the Hendrixx Ultra Lounge on the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue. According to police,...
The owner of Carter Logistics, Ferris Carter, is facing criminal charges after authorities say he never payed for the cost of 18 trailers, which totaled up to $600 thousand. Officials also said they cited the business for operating without a business license.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Residents in one DeKalb County community said they want answers after a man was hit and killed. "I feel sad, I’m not going to hear his voice. His big voice coming down the street, yelling ‘Lawn Man,’" Deanna Cauthen said. Cauthen is remembering...
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — One woman was injured during an assault involving a walking cane, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Officers responded to the scene on July 25 at around 8:00 a.m. in a room at the Roadway Inn on LaFayette Parkway. Police say that suspect Donnie Earl...
ATLANTA — A person was shot multiple times Monday morning along Edgewood Avenue, police say. The circumstances around the shooting are unknown and the victim has not been identified. Police responded to the area of 378 Edgewood Avenue SE just after 8 a.m. when an officer heard shots in...
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are looking for a suspect involved in robbing and assaulting a woman and her child. On July 24, LaGrange police were called to an incident on Bulter Street. According to officers, Justin Willis physically assaulted a woman while she sat in her car with...
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is charged with aggravated assault following an incident at Roadway Inn in LaGrange. According to police, on July 25, Donnie Earl Howard assaulted a woman with a walking cane while in their motel room. The victim was transported to WellStar, where she was...
ATLANTA — Several people were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after allegedly being shot during a drive-by shooting Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the Shell gas station on Northside Drive. The gas station is...
ATLANTA — Eight people were shot overnight in what police are calling a drive-by shooting at a gas station next to a strip club in Atlanta. An Atlanta Police spokesman said it happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the Shell gas station next to the Diamond Club off Northside Drive near Interstate 75.
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police released bodycam video of the chase through a parking deck that preceded a car break-in suspect's 55-foot jump escape attempt - with APD also providing an update on that suspect's condition as stable. The incident occurred Friday morning at the Icon Buckhead Apartments on Peachtree...
ATLANTA — A domestic argument between a man and woman at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex has left three people injured. Officers were called to The Villages at Castleberry Hill apartments on McDaniel St. NW just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found two adult...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A worker who was hit by a falling tree limb on Friday died from his injuries. Abimael Ortiz, 32, was working with a crew in Stonecrest when the tree limb toppled and struck his head. Firefighters performed CPR and rushed Ortiz to WellStar Atlanta Medical...
NEWNAN, Ga. - Newnan police need help finding the man they say stole from a vape shop and threatened to shoot an employee. The incident happened at the Vapor Fog smoke shop on Thursday evening. "He asked if I wanted to get shot and I declined his offer," Grant Warner...
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A tire shop in Bartow County burned for what witnesses say was more than 12 hours starting late Saturday night. According to fire officials, nearly two dozen firefighters worked through the night to put out a massive fire that sparked at North Georgia Tire Services on Criss Black Road NW in Cartersville.
