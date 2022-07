July 26 - Jonathan India belted his first career grand slam and came within a triple of the cycle as the Cincinnati Reds routed the visiting Miami Marlins 11-2 on Monday. Brandon Drury broke open a one-run game with a three-run homer in the fourth as the Reds won their eighth straight home game against Miami, outscoring the Marlins 53-12 in the eight contests.

