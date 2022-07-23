'AOC can't afford fake handcuffs': Cruz jokes as he ribs Biden

S en. Ted Cruz (R-TX) joined in with those who made fun of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for what they viewed as her pretending to be handcuffed by the Capitol Police at a pro-abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court .

Everything the Biden administration touches "goes to crap," Cruz said Friday at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida . The senator added, "It's gotten so bad AOC can't afford fake handcuffs," referencing Ocasio-Cortez.

Cruz's comment drew an uproar of laughter from the audience, according to the Daily Mail .



Ocasio-Cortez crossed her arms behind her back as she was escorted away Tuesday in a moment caught on video, prompting critics to accuse her of pretending she had been placed in handcuffs for a photo-op.

The congresswoman insisted she wasn't pretending to be in handcuffs during her arrest.

"No faking here," Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet Wednesday. "Putting your hands behind your back is a best practice while detained, handcuffed or not, to avoid escalating charges like resisting arrest. But given how you lied about a fellow rape survivor for 'points,' as you put it to me, I don’t expect much else from you."