Congress & Courts

'AOC can't afford fake handcuffs': Cruz jokes as he ribs Biden

By Asher Notheis
 3 days ago

S en. Ted Cruz (R-TX) joined in with those who made fun of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for what they viewed as her pretending to be handcuffed by the Capitol Police at a pro-abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court .

Everything the Biden administration touches "goes to crap," Cruz said Friday at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida . The senator added, "It's gotten so bad AOC can't afford fake handcuffs," referencing Ocasio-Cortez.

Cruz's comment drew an uproar of laughter from the audience, according to the Daily Mail .


Ocasio-Cortez crossed her arms behind her back as she was escorted away Tuesday in a moment caught on video, prompting critics to accuse her of pretending she had been placed in handcuffs for a photo-op.

The congresswoman insisted she wasn't pretending to be in handcuffs during her arrest.

"No faking here," Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet Wednesday. "Putting your hands behind your back is a best practice while detained, handcuffed or not, to avoid escalating charges like resisting arrest. But given how you lied about a fellow rape survivor for 'points,' as you put it to me, I don’t expect much else from you."

Comments / 41

Astrollah
16h ago

You’re a drama Queen and you lie all the time. Went to the border and sobbed at a parking lot, said you were almost killed on January 6, you weren’t there. Lie lie lie.

Reply
23
Cy Buhrbullee
18h ago

She was never arrested or detained. Those police were her security detail. She's a fake. Shame on those that voted for her

Reply
27
al g. rithim
18h ago

thats why these left progressives dont like and cancel comedians, they are a gold mine of joke material.

Reply(1)
16
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

