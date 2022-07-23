ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas governor primary opponent is a ‘pro-life’ democrat

By Rebekah Chung
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335gfU_0gpmsdrd00

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has stayed tight-lipped on the campaign trail about the “Value Them Both” amendment, which could change the future of abortion rights in the state.

Meanwhile, her opponent in the Primary election says he’s a democrat who is ‘pro-life.’

While democrats are known for supporting abortion rights, Richard Karnowski, a democrat from Seneca, who’s facing off with the governor Aug. 2, told Kansas Capitol Bureau there’s still party members, like himself, who are anti-abortion.

“There’s never been a chance in the primary, where you would have a choice between two democrat candidates… one being pro-life and one being pro-abortion,” Karnowski said.

Kansas governor hints at plan if abortion amendment passes

Karnowski is a former Republican. He’s now going up against Kelly for the Democratic slot in this year’s gubernatorial race.

The “Value Them Both” amendment is one of the top issues on the Primary ballot. If the amendment on the August 2 ballot passes, it would remove the constitutional right to an abortion for Kansans. If it fails, there would be no change.

Karnowski, a Catholic who grew up in a large family with 13 siblings, eventually started one of his own. It’s one of the reasons he says he’s taking an anti-abortion stance.

“My wife and I had four children, four girls, and she became sick not very long ago,” he said. “Unfortunately, my wife passed away about a year ago, so life is just very precious, very important to me.”

2022 primary: Who’s running for Kansas governor, lieutenant governor?

All registered Kansas voters can head to the polls Aug. 2, including those who are unaffiliated. The first public poll released Wednesday , for Kansas’ abortion amendment on the Aug. 2 ballot shows the race is close.

According to the Co/efficient poll shared with FiveThirtyEight , 47% of Kansan voters plan to vote “Yes” on the ballot measure, while 43% plan to vote “No.” Ten percent are undecided.

When it comes to Republicans, 68% say they’ll vote ‘yes’ on the amendment. Another 18% say they’ll vote ‘no.’ That compares to 86% of Democrats who say they plan to vote ‘no’ on the Value Them Both Amendment.

Kansas advance voting: Here’s what you need to know to vote early

In an interview Wednesday, Ryan Munce, the President of Co/Efficient, said the data shows that the amendment is likely to pass by “at least several points.” Karnowski is counting on the amendment vote to push him forward in the Primary race.

“This is a very special opportunity to allow people to express their view,” Munce said. “How many democrats are willing to vote pro-life and how many are willing to vote pro-abortion?”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Seneca, KS
State
Missouri State
City
Topeka, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Republican Party#Kansas Democratic Party#Democrats#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Governor#Election State#Kansas Capitol Bureau#Republican#Democratic#Kansans#Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy