Earthquake hits near Oroville, USGS reports

By Jose Fabian
 3 days ago
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck about 10 miles away from Oroville on Friday, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The USGS reported the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 and a depth of less than a mile.

The epicenter was just east of where the North Honcut Creek passes under the Oroville-Bangor Highway, about nine miles southeast of Oroville and 76 miles north of Sacramento.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

This is a developing story.

