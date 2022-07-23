ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comedy Zone increases security a week after a shot was fired in the club

By Will Lewis
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — People could see the difference at the Comedy Zone right before they walked in.

“We just want to come out and enjoy the night,” said one woman waiting in line.

Owners brought in CMPD officers, and private security are using metal detectors, and checking bags at the front door. Last week and man fired a gun inside the club. Investigators believe 36-year-old Omar McCombs fired the shot after finding out he had a fake ticket for a show.

Police took McCombs into custody, but the club remained closed for six days with one scheduled comic canceling. People say they talked about the shooting before coming out, including headliner, of the Southern Mama tour, Darren Knight.

“It makes you nervous, naturally,” added Knight, who goes by the stage name, Southern Mama. “But you just got to have faith and know the Lord is going to take care of you and everything is going to be fine. You can’t be scared of stuff like that.”

“I honestly hadn’t heard about it,” said Chloe Nicola, who is attending the show with her mother and cousin. “Because there is so much gun violence on the news that it is easy to pass over. But my mom did let me know, she said I want you to know this happened last week, I told her it’s difficult, but I still want to go.”

A difficult time for Nicola because she knows what it is like to be in a scenario with an active shooter.

“I was a freshman at UNC Charlotte when the tragedy at our campus happened there,” she added, referring to the mass shooting on campus April 30, 2019.

Nicola says being surrounded by her family makes coming to the show easier, and comics know there may be a little fear in the crowd, but hopefully some laughter can help change that mood.

“Our fan base here is really great,” says Knight. “They show up and show out as you can see buy the cars the place is packed, so we’re excited to be here. We wouldn’t miss it for nothing, we love our North Carolina folks.”

The Southern Mama comedy tour plays at the Comedy Zone through the weekend.

WCNC

2 injured after shooting at south Charlotte club, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic said two people are facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a club in south Charlotte early Saturday morning. The incident happened near the Gold Club of Charlotte along Old Pineville Road near Tyvola Road, Medic said. Two people were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Troopers: 1 dead after motorcycle accident in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in York County late Saturday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The accident happened on South Carolina Highway 49 near Village Harbor Drive just after 11 p.m., troopers said. The driver of a 2006 Harley Davidson...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man dies following a shooting at an Upstate home, coroner says

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A man was killed in a shooting at a home in Gaffney. That's according to the Cherokee County coroner's office. The coroner said the shooting happened Sunday morning, at the Phillips Mobile Home Park on Union Highway. According to the coroner, Mark Kevin Brukler II, was...
GAFFNEY, SC
