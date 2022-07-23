ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa, CA

Red Cross Moves Oak Fire Evacuation Shelter

By SNO Staff
 3 days ago

MARIPOSA—The Red Cross of the Central Valley is opening an evacuation shelter at Mariposa Elementary School (5044 Jones Street, Mariposa, CA 95338) for evacuees affected by the Oak Fire in Mariposa. Red Cross volunteers will provide safe shelter, water, meals and additional resources to evacuees. Due to the...

Oak Fire In Mariposa County is 10% Contained

MIDPINES — The Oak Fire started Friday, 7.22.2022, in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Carstens Road and Highway 140. It has burned almost 17,000 acres. A community meeting took place last night. Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. We will update this article as more information is available. Helpful links are available at the end of this article.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Some evacuation orders now reduced for Oak Fire

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation orders that were issued for the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County have now been reduced to fire advisements in some areas. On Monday, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced that evacuation orders have been reduced in the following areas: Hwy 49S from Silva Road to Darrah Road Hwy 49S […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Air Quality Concerns Due To Oak Fire

The Tuolumne County Public Health Department, and Air Pollution Control District, put out a statement warning people about the unhealthy air quality due to the Oak Fire. You can view a local air quality map, by clicking here. The statement reads, “Tuolumne County along with several counties in the area,...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Fast Moving Oak Fire Burns More Than 14,000 Acres

MIDPINES — The Oak Fire started Friday, 7.22.2022, in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Carstens Road and Highway 140. It has burned more than 14,000 acres. Over 2000 structures are threatened by the fire and approximately 5,000 people have been evacuated or are on an evacuation warning. Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. We will update this article as more information is available. Helpful links are available at the end of this article.
MIDPINES, CA
Map: See Where the Oak Fire Is Burning Near Yosemite National Park

Scroll down for interactive map. Firefighters facing hot and dry conditions made progress Sunday in efforts to slow the spread of a wildfire near California's Yosemite National Park. The Oak Fire that forced evacuations as it grew during a weekend of sweltering temperatures was at 16,700 acres Monday morning. Containment...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Fire Alert: Road 600 and Grub Gulch in Ahwahnee Area

AHWAHNEE–A vegetation fire is being reported in the Ahwahnee Area near Road 600 and Grub Gulch Road. Ground crews and air crews are responding. Structures are threatened. We will update this article when new information is available. This is the Grub Fire. Update 6:45pm 7.24.2022. The Grub Fire has...
AHWAHNEE, CA
Wawona In Yosemite Reopens After Washburn Fire

WAWONA — Two weeks ago, the residents and visitors in the Wawona community of Yosemite National Park were given a mandatory evacuation order due to the Washburn Fire. The Washburn Fire started on July 7th, 2022 near the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias. The fire is currently 4,866 acres and 87% contained. Fire officials expect to have it completely contained by July 30th.
WAWONA, CA
Oak Fire Remains Active Overnight and Destroys Structures

MIDPINES — The Oak Fire started Friday, 7.22.2022, in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Carstens Road and Highway 140. Fire activity has been extreme with frequent runs, spot fires, and group torching. Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. We will update this article as more information is available. Helpful links are available at the end of this article.
MIDPINES, CA
Crews protect homes as California fire burns near Yosemite

JERSEYDALE, Calif. (AP) — A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park burned out of control through tinder-dry forest on Sunday and had grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, forcing thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities. Some 2,000 firefighters battled the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that includes steep terrain, sweltering temperatures and low humidity, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. “It’s hot out there again today,” Cal Fire spokesperson Natasha Fouts said Sunday. “And the fuel moisture levels are critically low.” Crews on the ground protected homes as air tankers dropped retardant on 50-foot (15-meter) flames racing along ridgetops east of the tiny community of Jerseydale.
Oak Fire forces evacuations in Mariposa County near Yosemite

A fire that sparked Friday afternoon in Mariposa County has forced immediate evacuations for nearby residents, officials said. The Oak Fire started sometime after 2:30 p.m. near Highway 140 and Carstens Road by the community of Midpines, east of Modesto. Throughout the day, the fire has been spreading at a threatening pace. A news helicopter spotted at least one structure engulfed in flames later in the evening, and several other structures close to flames.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Wildfire smoke impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A wildfire burning out of control south of Yosemite National Park is impacting air quality Sunday morning at Lake Tahoe and the impacts will likely last for the next couple of days. The Oak Fire, burning in Mariposa County near Midpines, has grown to 14,281 acres...
TRUCKEE, CA
Fire Alert: Vegetation Fire In Midpines The Oak Fire

MIDPINES–A vegetation fire has been reported in Midpines, in Mariposa County, near Carstens Road and Highway 140. Ground crews and fire fighting air craft are responding. This is the Oak Fire. We will update this article as more information is available. Original reports included that the fire in approximately...
MIDPINES, CA

