Red Cross Moves Oak Fire Evacuation Shelter

MIDPINES — The Oak Fire started Friday, 7.22.2022, in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Carstens Road and Highway 140. It has burned almost 17,000 acres. A community meeting took place last night. Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. We will update this article as more information is available. Helpful links are available at the end of this article.
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation orders that were issued for the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County have now been reduced to fire advisements in some areas. On Monday, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced that evacuation orders have been reduced in the following areas: Hwy 49S from Silva Road to Darrah Road Hwy 49S […]
Chris Van Leuven was on his way home from a bike ride with friends Friday afternoon when he saw the Oak Fire blazing over Buckingham Mountain, just a few miles from his one-bedroom home on the outskirts of Mariposa. Living near Yosemite National Park for almost three decades has taught...
The Tuolumne County Public Health Department, and Air Pollution Control District, put out a statement warning people about the unhealthy air quality due to the Oak Fire. You can view a local air quality map, by clicking here. The statement reads, “Tuolumne County along with several counties in the area,...
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are working to contain a wildfire that broke out in Madera County on Sunday afternoon. The blaze, named the Grub Fire, was discovered around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Road 600 and Grub Gulch near Ahwahnee. Roadblocks are currently in place for...
MIDPINES — The Oak Fire started Friday, 7.22.2022, in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Carstens Road and Highway 140. It has burned more than 14,000 acres. Over 2000 structures are threatened by the fire and approximately 5,000 people have been evacuated or are on an evacuation warning. Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. We will update this article as more information is available. Helpful links are available at the end of this article.
Scroll down for interactive map. Firefighters facing hot and dry conditions made progress Sunday in efforts to slow the spread of a wildfire near California's Yosemite National Park. The Oak Fire that forced evacuations as it grew during a weekend of sweltering temperatures was at 16,700 acres Monday morning. Containment...
Multiples homes have been destroyed in Mariposa County, California, due to an intense wildfire moving through the area. The Oak Fire began on Friday in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Carstens Road and Highway 140, according to a Sierra News Online report. Early reports indicated that the fire...
AHWAHNEE–A vegetation fire is being reported in the Ahwahnee Area near Road 600 and Grub Gulch Road. Ground crews and air crews are responding. Structures are threatened. We will update this article when new information is available. This is the Grub Fire. Update 6:45pm 7.24.2022. The Grub Fire has...
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The fast-moving Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County is threatening thousands of homes, leaving thousands of people stranded. The American Red Cross set up an evacuation center at Mariposa Elementary, where around 60 people anxiously wait. “I just worry for people,” said evacuee Richard G. Perez. “You can see them here […]
WAWONA — Two weeks ago, the residents and visitors in the Wawona community of Yosemite National Park were given a mandatory evacuation order due to the Washburn Fire. The Washburn Fire started on July 7th, 2022 near the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias. The fire is currently 4,866 acres and 87% contained. Fire officials expect to have it completely contained by July 30th.
MIDPINES — The Oak Fire started Friday, 7.22.2022, in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Carstens Road and Highway 140. Fire activity has been extreme with frequent runs, spot fires, and group torching. Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. We will update this article as more information is available. Helpful links are available at the end of this article.
JERSEYDALE, Calif. (AP) — A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park burned out of control through tinder-dry forest on Sunday and had grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, forcing thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities. Some 2,000 firefighters battled the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that includes steep terrain, sweltering temperatures and low humidity, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. “It’s hot out there again today,” Cal Fire spokesperson Natasha Fouts said Sunday. “And the fuel moisture levels are critically low.” Crews on the ground protected homes as air tankers dropped retardant on 50-foot (15-meter) flames racing along ridgetops east of the tiny community of Jerseydale.
A fire that sparked Friday afternoon in Mariposa County has forced immediate evacuations for nearby residents, officials said. The Oak Fire started sometime after 2:30 p.m. near Highway 140 and Carstens Road by the community of Midpines, east of Modesto. Throughout the day, the fire has been spreading at a threatening pace. A news helicopter spotted at least one structure engulfed in flames later in the evening, and several other structures close to flames.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoky skies are drifting over South Lake Tahoe and Truckee area as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County. The smoke is the product of dry grass and timber that is fueling the raging wildfire just west of Yosemite National Park. As of Cal Fire's latest update, the fire was at 16,791 acres with 10% containment so far.
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A wildfire burning out of control south of Yosemite National Park is impacting air quality Sunday morning at Lake Tahoe and the impacts will likely last for the next couple of days. The Oak Fire, burning in Mariposa County near Midpines, has grown to 14,281 acres...
MIDPINES–A vegetation fire has been reported in Midpines, in Mariposa County, near Carstens Road and Highway 140. Ground crews and fire fighting air craft are responding. This is the Oak Fire. We will update this article as more information is available. Original reports included that the fire in approximately...
