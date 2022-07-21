ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise County, ID

Body of missing Idaho man recovered from river

By KTVB STAFF
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxoos_0gpmq8qt00
Milt Alley   Milt Alley search and rescue information Facebook page

The Boise County Sheriff's Office confirmed the body of Milt Alley, who went missing after his vehicle went into the Payette River on Highway 17 on July 14, was recovered Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said, "Our hearts and prayers go out to Milt's family in this difficult time for them. We would also like to send out a huge thank you to all the volunteers who spent many hours looking for Milt along the river."

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

New Leads on Fruitland Boy’s Disappearance Nearly a Year After He Went Missing

The search has continued and police and authorities have received over a thousand calls and potential tips at this point. It has taken a lot of time and people to sort out the tips and leads and see what is viable and what is not. Little Michael Joseph Vaughan went missing near his home in Fruitland Oregon on July 27th, 2021, just 3 days after his 6th birthday. Police have narrowed the disappearance time down to a 20 minute window between 6:40pm and 7pm.
FRUITLAND, ID
KHQ Right Now

Idaho State Police investigating rollover collision in Ada County

ADA COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a rollover collision that sent five people to hospital, including two children. According to ISP, the collision happened on Friday, July 22 just after 4 p.m. on SH-21. A 68-year-old man from Boise was headed southbound in a Chrysler when he drove off the road, rolling the vehicle.
ADA COUNTY, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Rollover Crash in Ada County Sends Three Adults, Two Juveniles to Hospital

ADA COUNTY - On Friday, July 22, 2022, the Idaho State Police responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 21 near milepost 14 in Ada County. According to the ISP, a 68-year-old male from Boise was driving southbound on SH21 in a Chrysler Town & Country, when he drove off the roadway causing the vehicle to roll. Other passengers in the vehicle included a 39-year-old male from Boise, a 71-year-old female from Boise and two juveniles. Everyone was wearing their seatbelts and the juveniles were in their car seats at the time of the crash.
ADA COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
County
Boise County, ID
Boise County, ID
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Fruitland Police Provide Update on Missing Child Michael Joseph Vaughan Nearly One Year After His Disappearance

FRUITLAND, ID - It has been nearly one year since now six-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan vanished from his neighborhood in Fruitland, ID. Law enforcement with the Fruitland Police Department, Idaho State Police and FBI have been investigating the disappearance of the young boy since the evening of July 27, 2021. While developing a detailed timeline of events leading up to Michael's disappearance Investigators have processed over 1,000 leads. Nearly all leads have been thoroughly reviewed and cleared. Investigators say the process is exhaustive, but they believe someone will provide information to solve this case.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'Entire' Boise home destroyed in early morning fire

BOISE, Idaho — A two-story house fire caused by hot ashes in a trash can destroyed a home in Boise early Saturday morning. The Boise Fire Department (BFD) responded to the fire on the 1800 block of Londoner Way around 1:50 a.m. Boise Fire said the incident was, "intense," forcing crews to fight the fire in a defensive position.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
signalamerican.com

Crash on 95 claims one

A single-vehicle crash on Highway 95 has claimed the life of a Weiser woman. Jean M. Hawk, 66, was traveling north on Thursday, just before noon, when she reportedly veered off the roadway, just south of Sunnyside Road, over-corrected, and rolled her vehicle. Hawk was ejected from the vehicle and was taken by Life Flight to a Boise hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

16-year-old missing after falling into Lucky Peak Reservoir

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Marine deputies with the Ada County Sheriff's Office are working to recover a 16-year-old who fell off a personal watercraft Monday night in Lucky Peak Reservoir. A spokesman for the sheriff's office said Tuesday afternoon that the missing person, whose name hasn't been released, did...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

7's HERO: Miss Idaho 2022 is a teacher, proud to have the opportunity to represent all educators at Miss America

BOISE, Idaho — 26-year-old Sarah Jensen is just about to start her third year of teaching in Idaho; she teaches middle school math. "There are so many things I love about being a teacher," Jensen said. "I think I knew I wanted to be a teacher in high school, and in college, I never once doubted that decision. It makes me feel like I'm making a big difference because I'm making middle school kids who are in the weirdest phase of their lives, feel valued and important and cared for. I really like that part of my job."
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Preview [Photos]

It's that time of year again in Idaho, where the temperatures hover in the triple digits, and some folks are on vacation in much cooler locations. Some folks call them the dogs days of summer; however, it won't be long before it's football season, kids will be going back to school, football season, and the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy