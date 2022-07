CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking two women wanted in connection with a robbery earlier this month on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop. About 3 a.m. on July 5, a 33-year-old woman was approached while she was on a CTA Red Line train in the 100 block of North State Street, by two women who punched her and took her belongings, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO