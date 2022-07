Khing Hnin Wai, a teacher living in Myanmar, accidentally filmed her exercise routine in front of the country’s parliament whilst coup d'état was taking place behind her. The three-minute video posted by Ms Hning Wai herself took social media by storm. She also posted a series of videos on her Facebook page to show she’s often in the same spot going through her workout routine, with little going on behind her most days. But that all changed on Monday as the country found itself once again in political turmoil. Civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi were taken into custody as the military seized power using claims of election fraud.

MILITARY ・ 49 MINUTES AGO