Marlins beat Pirates 8-1 and end 37-inning scoreless streak

By JOHN PERROTTO Associated Press
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joey Wendle had three hits and two RBIs, Braxton Garrett pitched six sharp innings and the Miami Marlins emphatically ended their 37-inning scoreless streak by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1.

The Marlins were shut out by Philadelphia in three straight games last weekend at home leading up to the All-Star break.

Another Champion grad getting MLB shot after signing free agent deal

The 37-inning drought tied the franchise record set in 2013.

Avisail Garcia stopped Miami’s nine-game streak without a home run, which was one short of the club record, with a solo shot in the eighth that capped the scoring.

