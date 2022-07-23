Marlins beat Pirates 8-1 and end 37-inning scoreless streak
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joey Wendle had three hits and two RBIs, Braxton Garrett pitched six sharp innings and the Miami Marlins emphatically ended their 37-inning scoreless streak by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1.
The Marlins were shut out by Philadelphia in three straight games last weekend at home leading up to the All-Star break.Another Champion grad getting MLB shot after signing free agent deal
The 37-inning drought tied the franchise record set in 2013.
Avisail Garcia stopped Miami's nine-game streak without a home run, which was one short of the club record, with a solo shot in the eighth that capped the scoring.
