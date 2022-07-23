ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Semitrailer fire closes I-70, K-32 near Lawrence

By Brian Dulle
KSN News
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A semitrailer on fire has closed part of Interstate 70 and Kansas Highway 32 Friday evening.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70, just east of Lawrence.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority said the vehicle fire is impacting all westbound lanes in the area, and traffic is being diverted at the Tonganoxie Eudora interchange.

The right lane of westbound I-70 still remains closed as of 9 p.m. Friday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is also reporting that K-32 is closed from U.S. 24 to 222nd Street until further notice due to a fire. The driver of the semi parked under the K-32 bridge, and the bridge has to be inspected due to heat.

The semi-driver appears to be OK, according to KTA.

The material in the trailer is not hazardous.

It is unknown what caused the fire, and no other vehicles were involved.

KTA is working on getting the interstate back open within the next hour.

FOX4 will continue to update as new information becomes available.

KSN News

