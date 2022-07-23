ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New bar has no alcohol on the menu

 3 days ago

East Village dive bar Hecate is serving up all of the atmosphere, but none of the booze. ‘Winnie The Pooh: The Musical’...

Eater

New Yorkers Are Lining Up For One Last Taste of Papaya King Before Demolition

Longtime New Yorkers and first-time customers are lining up at Papaya King, the Upper East Side institution that’s scheduled to be demolished by Extell, the real estate developer behind the stretch of Manhattan known as Billionaire’s Row. A demolition date hasn’t been set for the 90-year-old institution, but that isn’t stopping fans of the brand from stopping by for what could be one last order of hot dog with papaya juice, Gothamist reports. Richard Barnett, 81, reflected on the restaurant’s significance to the publication on a recent visit: “The fact that this tasted good 70 years ago when I was eleven says a great deal. It says that there is a certain kind of continuity... and that ordinary people can have good taste.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Bye Bye Mosquitoes: NYC Is Spraying These Boroughs on Tuesday

Mosquitoes be warned: New York City says your days are numbered. The city's health department is spraying two boroughs on Tuesday with adulticide, a pesticide used to kill adult mosquitoes. Officials are targeting neighborhoods in Queens and Staten Island this week. Crews will begin spraying around 8:30 p.m. and go...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Marx Development Group Sells Brooklyn Nursing Home for $40M

Marx Development Group sold the 188-bed nursing home at 660 Louisiana Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn, for $40.4 million to a firm tied to health care operator Benjamin Landa, according to property records made public Monday. Landa’s Spring Creek SNF Realty bought the building from an entity tied to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Documented

NYC's Crackdown on Illegal Dirt Bikes Curbs Delivery Workers

When 24-year-old Emanuel Ponze woke up on a bright June morning, he was in a joyous mood. He had spent the night watching movies and drinking beer with his brothers and some friends, a well-deserved break from the 50 to 60-hour weeks he worked as a delivery worker for Doordash. When Ponze left his brother’s […] The post NYC’s Crackdown on Illegal Dirt Bikes Curbs Delivery Workers appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Pet owners and their dogs enjoy puppy brunch at NYC eatery

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City eatery is combining two of New Yorkers’ favorite things — puppies and brunch. HOWM Cocina & Cocktails, located in Hotel Selina in Chelsea, wanted to give its customers a unique opportunity to dine with their dogs. The price-fixed puppy brunch menu includes food for the pet owners and their four-legged friends, including dessert.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Soccer player bashed with bottle, stabbed to death with broken glass defending friend in Manhattan park fight

A 29-year-old man defending a friend who got into a fight in a Manhattan park was bashed over the head with a bottle — and then stabbed to death with the broken glass, police said Monday. Ricardo Sanchez was playing soccer in Fort Washington Park in Washington Heights when he saw a friend of his caught up in a confrontation with a group of men nearby and ran over to help about 3:50 p.m. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Two Top Restaurants In The World Are In New York

New York is known for its amazing people, culture, and food and you know we love to eat. Recently the world’s best restaurants have just been announced and two restaurants from New York made the list. In London, one of the most prestigious awards on the plant, the 2022 iteration of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants were announced and New York was well represented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

20 Brooklyn Chinese Families Face Eviction Due to $4 Million Housing Fraud

Families at 345 Ovington Avenue call for the city and state to assist them and stop the foreclosure process of their building. Photo Credit: April Xu. 20 Chinese families in Brooklyn are in danger of losing their homes in a week, due to an alleged housing fraud. Xihui “Steven” Wu took over $4 million of these 20 families’ money and vanished without giving them ownership of their units.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

'Chaos in the transit system': Teens accused of attacking cops after stop for alleged fare beating in Manhattan subway station

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Wild video shows a fight between teens and police after alleged fare beating at a Manhattan station on Saturday.  Police spotted the 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station on Saturday, police said. The boy allegedly jumped a turnstile while the girl allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Gun-Toting Duo Linked to 15 NYC Robberies in 3-Week Period: NYPD

A pair of armed robbers have successfully struck more than a dozen times in less than a month, hitting victims up and down Manhattan and the Bronx since mid-June, according to the NYPD. The duo, usually on the back of a motorized scooter, are known for riding up to someone,...
BRONX, NY

