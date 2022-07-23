New bar has no alcohol on the menu

Longtime New Yorkers and first-time customers are lining up at Papaya King, the Upper East Side institution that’s scheduled to be demolished by Extell, the real estate developer behind the stretch of Manhattan known as Billionaire’s Row. A demolition date hasn’t been set for the 90-year-old institution, but that isn’t stopping fans of the brand from stopping by for what could be one last order of hot dog with papaya juice, Gothamist reports. Richard Barnett, 81, reflected on the restaurant’s significance to the publication on a recent visit: “The fact that this tasted good 70 years ago when I was eleven says a great deal. It says that there is a certain kind of continuity... and that ordinary people can have good taste.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO