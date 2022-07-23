ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Still sweet and trusting:’ Animal Charity rescues 2 dogs left in Youngstown apartment

By Caitlynn Hall
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEGS7_0gpmoBut00
Courtesy: Animal Charity of Ohio’s Facebook

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Animal Charity of Ohio served two search warrants on Friday with the help of the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Office and Youngstown Police.

During the first warrant, they found one dog dead and another locked in a closet.

During the second warrant, they were able to rescue two dogs they named Dale and Dana.

According to their Facebook post, the dogs had been left behind when their owner moved out of a third-floor apartment.

There was no electricity, it was stifling hot and both dogs were covered in urine and feces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GnXXc_0gpmoBut00
Courtesy: Animal Charity of Ohio’s Facebook

Dale and Dana are currently receiving much-needed medical treatment from Animal Charity of Ohio’s staff, and they said despite all they have been through, they are still sweet and trusting.

