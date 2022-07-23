Man accused of vandalizing Monroe businesses is arrested

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police arrested a man who was speeding and driving impaired on M-10 in Oakland County, with a loaded pistol in his vehicle. Loaded 9mm pistol found when troopers pulled over a man driving intoxicated on M-10 in Southfield. | Credit: Michigan State Police Police say on July 22, troopers conducted a traffic stop on M-10 in Southfield for improper lane use and speeding. Troopers found that the driver, 32, was operating while intoxicated at twice the legal limit. In addition to this, the man also had a loaded 9mm pistol. MSP arrested the man and he is lodged pending prosecutor review. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO