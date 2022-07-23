ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Man accused of vandalizing Monroe businesses is arrested

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of vandalizing several businesses in Monroe County on Friday has been arrested, investigators said. Authorities linked Jeremy Lang, 34, to the crimes after glass was reported shattered around 3 a.m. Friday at a business in the 14000...

www.detroitnews.com

Detroit News

Second person charged in Canton Township fatal shooting

A second person been charged in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Canton Township, police said Monday. Jacor Burch was arraigned in 35th District Court on charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm, records show. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. The 21-year-old was given no...
CANTON, MI
Detroit News

Roseville woman arrested after baby taken to hospital for ingesting heroin

Roseville — A woman was arrested over the weekend after her 18-month-old girl appeared to have ingested heroin, Michigan State Police said. A trooper patrolling the area of Little Mack and Masonic in Roseville at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday was flagged down by someone in a car who said her baby was not breathing, according to authorities.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Detroit teen drowns in pond at Monroe Co. campground

A 15-year-old Detroit boy is dead after drowning in a pond Saturday at a Monroe County campground, officials said. The teen has been identified as Jaylen Christopher Hill, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday about a 15-year-old who was missing and last...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gun stolen in 2005 found after crash on Southfield Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A stolen gun was found when authorities responded to a crash Sunday night on the Southfield Freeway. Michigan State Police troopers were headed to the crash on the northbound side of the freeway at Grand River in Detroit at 11:45 p.m. when firefighters told them an unconscious driver had a pistol.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Motorcycle rider, 32, dies after crash in Pontiac

Pontiac — A White Lake Township man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Officials identified the man as Andrew Joseph Haines, 32. The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on northbound Gingell Court near Chamberlain in Pontiac, according to a preliminary investigation.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County prosecutor blasts low bonds after shootout at Warren gas station

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido slammed a judge's decision to give two suspects low bonds after a shootout at a Warren gas station last week. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said 20-40 shots were fired after two groups of men started arguing at a Mobil gas station at Eleven Mile and Van Dyke on Thursday morning. No one was struck.
WARREN, MI
13abc.com

15-year-old drowns at Monroe County KOA campsite

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A 15-year-old male was pulled from the water at the KOA campground in Monroe County Saturday evening after officials responded to reports of a drowning, according to a press release by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call at 5:23...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Craig Monroe’s classic car stolen from Troy garage, police say

TROY, Mich. – Detroit Tigers broadcaster Craig Monroe had a classic car stolen from his garage in Troy over the weekend, officials said. Police said the classic Chevelle was taken Saturday night (July 23) from Monroe’s home in Troy. Officers in Troy and the surrounding communities issued a...
TROY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man Arrested For Driving Impaired On M-10, Carrying Loaded 9mm Pistol

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police arrested a man who was speeding and driving impaired on M-10 in Oakland County, with a loaded pistol in his vehicle. Loaded 9mm pistol found when troopers pulled over a man driving intoxicated on M-10 in Southfield. | Credit: Michigan State Police Police say on July 22, troopers conducted a traffic stop on M-10 in Southfield for improper lane use and speeding. Troopers found that the driver, 32, was operating while intoxicated at twice the legal limit. In addition to this, the man also had a loaded 9mm pistol. MSP arrested the man and he is lodged pending prosecutor review. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

