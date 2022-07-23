ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten enjoy a date night in New York

By Jovita Trujillo
 3 days ago

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are still going strong, On Thursday, the couple was spotted heading to dinner on the Upper West Side in New York City, and they were all smiles.


Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on the PDA on April 28th. It’s her first public relationship since she and Emilio Vitolo Jr. split last year.
A source told E! News they were connected by mutual friends. “They know some of the same people who connected them and so far, it’s working well,” the insider told said. “Katie is excited about seeing someone and is very happy. It’s new, but it’s going well. She enjoys having someone in her life, and he is very kind and good to her,” they added. The couple made their red carpet debut at The Silver Ball, The Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios in New York City in May.

A source told PEOPLE in April, that the 33-year-old is, “an amazing guy, very kind, super talented, and just an all-around cool guy.” “He’s a highly accomplished bassist and musician, and is as chill and brilliant and funny as they come,” they continued.

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares Suri Cruise , 16. The teenager has been proving to be a fashionista and has been spotted around New York in fabulous outfits. A source told Entertainment Tonight that she approves of her mom’s new relationship and that the pair “get along great.”

“Suri has always been Katie’s number one priority. She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscientious about who she introduces her to,” the source said. They noted that the couple was the “real deal” and said the 43-year-old wanted Suri to meet him before making any public appearances. “Suri is 16, she’s grown up in the spotlight, Katie knows better than to have it so that Suri reads about a relationship in the tabloids,” the insider added.

