Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County Man Arrested In County-Wide Commerical HVAC Business Crime Spree

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 3 days ago
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – On Friday, detectives from the Pinellas Park Police Department arrested a suspect wanted for more than 37 commercial burglary offenses with a conservative estimated loss to the businesses in excess of $100,000.

Ismar Becirovic, 38 was arrested without incident at his residence following a crime spree that began in late April of this year.

Becirovic had been targeting commercial businesses that specialized in HVAC installations and repairs.

According to police, Becirovic’s crimes include breaking fences to access businesses and vehicles. He would force entry into locked vehicles by cutting off locks or breaking windows to gain entry.

In addition, police say he would burglarize businesses and steal Freon, copper, tubing, and an assortment of other HVAC supplies and equipment.

At the time, police say the loss is more than $100,000 and has impacted most of the Pinellas County communities.

Becirovic has committed offenses that have been investigated by the Pinellas Park Police Department, Largo Police Department, Clearwater Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department, and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Each agency has investigated similar offenses and linked them to Becirovic. At this time, there are at least 37 separate offenses.

Currently, Becirovic is in the Pinellas County Jail. He has been charged with eight counts of burglary, two counts of possession of burglary tools, and one count of criminal mischief.

His bond has been set at $45,250. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

