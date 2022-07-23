ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'John Carter Sequels': Andrew Stanton Reveals Titles & Synopses Details

By Arezou Amin
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March 2012, Disney attempted to launch a new franchise with the sci-fi action adventure story John Carter, which starred Taylor Kitsch in the title role. On paper, John Carter had a lot going for it. It was an adventure story in the pulpy adventure style of the Pirates of the...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Collider

Gamora Will Return in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

During their mind-blowing panel at 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel revealed Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) is coming back for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with amnesia problems. Filmed back to back with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the two productions mark Gunn’s departure from the beloved franchise, bringing an end to his iteration of the cosmic team of misfits and heroes.
MOVIES
Collider

'Interview With the Vampire' Trailer Teases Louis's Bloody Road to Immortality

Many fell in love with Interview With The Vampire after watching the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, but the beloved book series by the late Anne Rice is one that has brought joy to many fans throughout the years. Titled The Vampire Chronicles, the books follow the life and stories of Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt that is being recounted in the first book between Louis and a reporter. Now, AMC is developing the story into a new series, and have just released their first trailer.
TV SERIES
Collider

Every Upcoming MCU Project Daredevil Will Appear In

San Diego Comic Con brought a wealth of new information for Marvel fans of every kind, from film fans to TV bingers and beyond. But a subset of fans that are perhaps more excited than anyone else are fans of Daredevil, the street-level hero that’s been rumored to join the MCU for literal years now. At this year’s SDCC, Daredevil fans were treated to the news that their beloved hero — still played by Charlie Cox — will be appearing in a number of MCU projects going forward, including his own sequel/reboot series.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Teases Bill Murry, Kang the Conquerer, and More

During the absolutely packed Marvel Panel at SDCC, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave audiences a glimpse at what's to come in the MCU for the next decade. Collider was lucky enough to be in the audience and get a look at some of the exclusive trailers that won't be released online for some time. Feige, along with cast members Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, and director Peyton Reed, presented the first trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania. The trailer featured some big surprises including Bill Murray making his MCU debut, and the return of M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) and Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors).
MOVIES
Collider

'Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Everything We Learned at the 'Star Trek' Panel

Over the weekend, fans and creatives alike flocked to San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate all things fandom. Networks and production studios sent their best and brightest to promote upcoming movies and series. There was no shortage of talent in attendance for Paramount+, and with the current Star Trek renaissance, they sent the casts of three of the currently airing series for a supersized Star Trek Universe panel on the main Hall H stage on Saturday. The panel opened with an appearance from Star Trek: Picard's Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden, followed by the absolute joy of the Star Trek: Lower Decks cast sharing details about Season 3 which airs next month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

‘My heart is rent asunder’: Mira Sorvino pays tribute to ‘the most wonderful father’ Paul Sorvino

Oscar-winning actor Mira Sorvino shared an emotional tweet following news of her father Paul’s passing.Paul Sorvino was known best for playing mobster Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas – he died aged 83.Hours after his death was announced on Monday (25 July), Sorvino wrote: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. “He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”In 1995, Sorvino won the Academy Award for...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘Till’ Trailer Shows Another Side to Emmett Till’s Tragic Story

MGM released today a trailer for Till, an upcoming biopic that is set to tell the world a tragic and powerful story. Based on real events, the movie chronicles the fight of Mamie Till Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler) for justice after her teenage son gets brutally killed for being a Black person in the wrong place at the wrong time. The movie also stars Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train) and Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act 3)
MOVIES
Collider

Katie Holmes & Jim Sturgess on 'Alone Together' and Filming a Pandemic Romance

From writer/director Katie Holmes, the romantic drama Alone Together is set during the pandemic at a time when June (Holmes) feels the need to escape quarantine by heading to a secluded rental. Once there, she finds that it's been double booked by Charlie (Jim Sturgess) and while they start off as strangers, as they get to know each other, they realize that maybe they don’t want to go their separate ways.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Images Feature Shuri, Nakia and Okoye in Mourning

Amidst a slew of announcements for Phase 5 and beyond, Marvel put forth new images for their highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ryan Coogler's follow-up to his 2018 smash hit will close the door on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4. While the task of handling the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman may prove difficult, Coogler and the stars are taking the utmost care with this sequel if these images and the first trailer are any indication.
MOVIES
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Shows a Nation Mourning Its King

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly-anticipated sequel set in the African corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just like we mourned the tragic passing of Black Panther’s star Chadwick Boseman, the trailer also teases how the sequel will deal with the early departure of Wakanda’s king.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Black Adam' Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson Facing the Justice Society

As San Diego Comic-Con 2022 continues to roll on, several new pieces of news and trailers have premiered at the event. The latest one to drop is for the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, with this brand-new trailer, showing Dwayne Johnson wielding the powers of the Gods as he steps into the role of Shazam's violent nemesis.
MOVIES
Collider

'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Shows Cassie Lang Following Her Father’s Footsteps

The Marvel Studios panel at Hall H was full of new information at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Kevin Feige brought fans the foreseeable end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, and with it an entirely new slate of projects to look forward to. Between all of the feature film additions and original series that will be hitting Disney+, Collider is breaking it down for fans to easily absorb after all that mania. Speaking of, during the panel Feige revealed that Phase 5 will kick off in 2023 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Collider was there to get an exclusive look at the official trailer.
MOVIES
Collider

'John Wick 4' Synopsis Promises Global Fight Against the High Table

Keanu Reeves may continually be the internet's favorite boyfriend but he's also a total badass as we saw in the trailer for John Wick 4, that Collider had the privilege of debuting at our panel at San Diego Comic-Con! Our "Directors on Directing" panel had the debut of the poster as well, and it was a wonderful time for not only those on stage but also for fans of the Reeves-led series. And it's been a long time coming for the fourth installment to the franchise. Now though, we have a synopsis for the fourth movie, and it feels good to know we have John Wick coming back into our lives on March 24, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

Tenoch Huerta is Namor in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

There were so many amazing announcements coming out of the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday night. This included the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The footage for the highly anticipated sequel teased many compelling things. However, one key piece that will not be lost on any fan is that the trailer and synopsis for the film officially confirmed Tenoch Huerta(Narcos: Mexico) is playing classic Marvel character Namor the Sub-Mariner.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Elvis’ Movie Crosses $210 Million at Global Box Office

Director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which is now playing in every last one of its releasing markets, added another $6.7 million from 73 overseas territories this weekend, taking its international total to nearly $92 million. Globally, the rock and roll biopic has amassed $210 million. The film jumped by 15% in the U.K. this weekend, while Latin American territories registered a marginal 18% drop.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Underrated Movies Recommended by Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan has earned his place among the pantheon of great directors. He combines arthouse creativity with mainstream entertainment in a way few filmmakers can. His noir-inspired films are known for their unconventional narrative structures, mind-bending plots and large-scale special effects. Nolan's best work is also intellectually ambitious, often grappling with weighty themes and complex characters. His current project, the biopic Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, is set to be released next year.
MOVIES
Collider

'Avengers: Secret Wars' Release Date Set by Marvel

Marvel Studios’s San Diego Comic-Con panel revealed two brand-new Avengers movies, with Avengers: Secret Wars coming to wrap Phase 6 of the MCU in November 2025. Inspired by the iconic comic book series of the same name, the movie is expected to feature a multiversal battle between variants of fan-favorite heroes and villains.
MOVIES
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4 Is Elevated By Tessa Thompson's Terrifying Turn as Charlotte Hale

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of Westworld. In the surprisingly engaging fourth season of Westworld, the show has shown that it can once again capture our imagination. It's done so in ways that feel like it is getting back to what made it such an engrossing work to begin with. In the most recent episode, following a significant reveal that continued to push the story forward, it did so once again with a new villain that has risen up to take center stage. Tessa Thompson’s terrifying Charlotte Hale, already operating in the background of the past couple of episodes, has now consolidated power and control over the entire world as we know it. The plan that we had seen her laying the foundation for has come to fruition in all its grim glory. Hale has emerged out from the shadow of Dolores, who essentially created her back in season three, to now be the boss of herself and all of us as well. She has turned the entire world into a version of the park where humans are now controlled as hosts once were, going through narrative rituals without understanding why. She has reshaped the world in her own image and forever left her mark.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Good Nurse': First Photos Show Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in True Crime Thriller

Eddie Redmayne looks like he’s up to no good in the first set of stills coming from Netflix’s upcoming hospital based crime thriller, The Good Nurse. The feature, set to premiere on the streamer sometime this fall, also stars Jessica Chastain with an ensemble cast including the likes of Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens. Directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War), the feature will serve as a dramatized telling of a true-crime story that rocked the medical world and made everyone think twice about who was taking care of them behind hospital walls.
MOVIES

