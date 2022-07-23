ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

'Student Action Summit' in Tampa this weekend

fox13news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa is the meeting ground this weekend for some...

www.fox13news.com

cltampa.com

TPUSA was surprised its Tampa summit attracted neo-Nazis. It shouldn’t have been

When neo-Nazis arrived holding DeSantis flags outside Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, organizers of the event said they couldn’t understand why the annual gathering of conservative youths would draw such extremism. Some attendees did mental gymnastics and claimed that the groups were “feds” or “antifa”...
TAMPA, FL
Vox

The deadliest road in America

Part of the July 2022 issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. Drive along this part of US-19, a stretch of highway in Pasco County that parallels Florida’s Gulf Coast, and you’d be forgiven for not noticing the danger. It looks like a lot of American roads, especially in the South: flat, straight, and wide. Three lanes move in each direction, and extra turn lanes on the right and left bring the total number of lanes to eight or nine at most intersections. The road runs through several cities and places — Hudson, Port Richey, New Port Richey, and Holiday — but because of all the sprawl, you never really feel like you’ve left town.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
akronjewishnews.com

Group carrying swastika flags in Tampa, Fla., disperses anti-Semitic fliers

Anti-Semitic fliers claiming that Jews control the media were found outside homes in Minnesota, Georgia, New York and Florida in recent days, and are being attributed to the same group that marched with swastika flags in Tampa, Fla., on July 23. “Six Jewish media corporations own 96% of the media,”...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area influencers use Disability Pride Month to highlight struggles, community accessibility advances

TAMPA, Fla. - Two Tampa Bay Area women are sharing on social media their experiences of how disabilities and accessibility impact their everyday lives. During the month of July, Disability Pride Month, they have an opportunity to show how accessibility efforts in the community positively impact their lives and the lesson they hope parents will teach their children about people with disabilities.
SOCIETY
News4Jax.com

Nazi protesters show up outside young conservatives meeting in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – A Holocaust center in Florida and others condemned the presence of protesters holding Nazi flags and posters with antisemitic imagery outside a convention of young conservative activists that drew as speakers President Donald Trump, Florida Gov, Ron DeSantis and several Republican U.S. senators. Florida Holocaust Museum...
FLORIDA STATE
#Republicans#Convention Center#The Republican Party
floridianpress.com

Democrats Call on DeSantis to Denounce Tampa Nazis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has garnered more criticism after his appearance at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa. Numerous conservative speakers took to the stage, but the event gained controversy because a group of Neo-Nazis waved flags outside of the event. In response, a slew of Democrats have called on Gov. DeSantis to denounce the nazis.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough group gives women hope, healing as they start a hard-won new chapter

TAMPA, Fla. - In a tiny house in Tampa Heights, there’s a window into a new life for women just out of jail. "When they come to us, a lot of them say, 'I’ve lost my kids. I’ve lost everything.' or 'I’ve made some bad choices and everything I owned, everything I had is gone, and I just need some help," said Linda Walker, executive director of the Hillsborough House of Hope.
TAMPA, FL
blackchronicle.com

Chihuahuas of the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — An area group is forming lasting friendships for canine and people. Lynne Tonte began a meetup group referred to as Chihuahuas of the Tampa Bay area 13 years in the past and it is stronger than ever. “I didn’t realize that, in all honesty, when I...
ANIMALS
995qyk.com

Sewage Spill In Pinellas Makes For Krappy Weekend

Sewage Spill In Pinellas Makes For Krappy Weekend. What a krappy Weekend! A giant pipe ruptured near 53rd Avenue right down the road form me, on Duhme Road in St Pete. Not a water pipe. Oooooh. Much, much worse. The pipe runs from the neighborhoods to a nearby wastewater treatment plant.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox40jackson.com

Conservative students weigh Trump and DeSantis as possible 2024 GOP nominees

Tampa, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are two of the top potential GOP presidential contenders for 2024, and several attendees at a Turning Point USA conference this weekend revealed which candidate they prefer. Fox News Digital interviewed several activists at the Turning Point...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Fleet of generators now in place to avoid wastewater overflows in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The city of Tampa says it learned some big lessons after Hurricane Irma in 2017. For many, it was an uncomfortable few days without power, but city officials say, behind the scenes, they narrowly avoided a wastewater catastrophe. "When Irma hit, we were really worried about [wastewater]...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa mayor takes children on underwater adventure to bond with nature

TAMPA, Fla. - Children from Tampa’s Parks and Recreation Department joined Mayor Jane Castor underwater in the Florida Aquarium’s 100,000-gallon "Heart of the Sea" Exhibit, for the first day of the "SeaTREK" program on Saturday. The kids and the mayor were surrounded by sharks, stingrays, spotted eagle rays,...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete officials seek tax exemptions for companies

In an effort to increase business recruitment and remain competitive in the region, the St. Petersburg City Council is seeking a path to provide economic development ad valorem tax exemptions for new and expanding companies. Florida statute stipulates that a city can create a ballot referendum allowing voters to grant...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thatssotampa.com

Yacht Starship launches brunch cruises from Tampa

Yacht Starship may offer the best brunch in Tampa. Brunch with a view? Nice. Brunch aboard a luxury vessel with stunning Tampa Bay views? Nicer. Yacht Starship is known for its luxe cruises, and now they’ve added a brunch adventure to their repertoire. The brunch cruises board at noon at launch at 12:30pm every Saturday and Sunday from Yacht Starship’s Channelside Drive location (603 Channelside Dr).
TAMPA, FL
massachusettsnewswire.com

Nonprofit Millionaire Mastermind Academy Now Accepting Applications for Fall 2022 Real Estate Accelerator Program for Minority Women

Nonprofit continues partnership with American Landmark Apartments to expand diverse career opportunities in the real estate sector. TAMPA, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Further expanding access to careers in the real estate industry, the Millionaire Mastermind Real Estate Accelerator Program is now accepting applications for its upcoming fall 2022 program, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today. Welcoming up to 50 diverse women applicants, the 12-week hybrid program consists of virtual classes plus two in-person days of intensives at the Tampa multifamily owner-operator American Landmark Apartments, one of the top apartment owners in the country and lead sponsor of the program. Additional sponsors include M&T Bank, Truist Bank, Country Financial and Prospect Real Estate Group.
TAMPA, FL

