When “Star Trek” first launched in 1966, nobody could have expected the worldwide phenomenon it created. But credit where credit is due: it appears that “Star Trek: The Next Generation” is putting its own mark on “Star Trek” longevity. If you credit 1994’s “Star Trek: Generations” as being the last film in the original series, then that show had a 28-year-run. But with the return of the full ‘Next Generation’ cast in Season 3 of “Star Trek: Picard,” the second crew will have been at things even longer: 1987 to 2023, a whopping 36 years.

