Bruce Willis Attempts To Twerk With Daughter, 10, In Rare Video After Diagnosis: Video

Bruce Willis’ isn’t exactly slowing down after his retirement from acting. In fact, he was just seen boogying to some pretty silly music while attempting to twerk alongside his daughter Mabel, 10. In the short clip, Mabel is seen teaching her dear old dad some pretty sweet moves on a patio. Bruce, 67, rocked a blue tee shirt, shorts, and sneakers as he sheepishly danced while laughing with his daughter. Mabel wore a blue NASA tee with blue shorts and danced happily with bare feet.

Bruce’s wife Emma shared the joy in an Instagram post on Friday, July 22. “Bringing that weekend in strong,” Emma captioned the clip, along with the hashtags #TGIF and #happyfriday. She also included some dancer emojis. Plenty of Emma’s 363K followers were thrilled with the fun moment. It was one of several that she’s shared in the weeks following Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis, to keep the legendary actor’s fans updated.

“Great father / daughter moment,” commented one follower, while another pointedly wrote, “Bruce Willis has one speed in life: Awesome.” “Loving the dad moves Beedub!” commented a follower, with others gushing, “Love seeing Mr Willis smiling and happy,” and “Love love love…Bruce you look fabulous! Beautiful family.” All of the fans seemed to be grateful to see the Die Hard actor looking so carefree. “Nothin’ better than getting your groove on with the ones you love!” commented one. “Hope you guys enjoy a wonderful weekend together!”

On March 30, just after his 67th birthday, Bruce’s family members took to their Instagram accounts to share a statement about his retirement from acting. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” family members wrote via the social media platform.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Bruce shares daughters Rumer, 33, Tallulah Willis, 28, and Scout Willis, 31, with ex-wife Demi Moore, 59. He shares his younger two daughters Mabel and Evelyn Willis, 8, with Emma.