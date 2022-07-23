81-year-old man drowns in Geneva Lake

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- A major fire broke out late Monday on an island in the Chain O'Lakes near Antioch, northwest of Chicago. As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the fire broke out in an abandoned structure on Whiskey Island in Grass Lake. Staff at the restaurant at nearby Blarney Island called the fire in. Fire crews from Antioch, Fox Lake, and McHenry pulled up in boats and hosed down the house – which was reduced to a charred husk. There were no reports of rescues or injuries. The cause and origin of the fire were not known late Monday.

ANTIOCH, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO