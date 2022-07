What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? – Roman 8:31 NIV. When I was a little girl playing at the ocean’s edge during our many vacations to the Outer Banks, the big waves would knock me down and I would get back up in time for the next wave to tumble me once more. I wasn’t out far, maybe just up to my knees, but the swiftness and force of the water knocked my legs out from under me each time. Many times, I’d repeat this over and over until exhaustion set in and I would come ashore and rest before going back out again.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO