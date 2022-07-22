ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Amythyst Kiah opens for country superstar LeAnn Rimes at Stern Grove Sunday

By Betty Yu
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO -- The sounds of Americana will fill Stern Grove in San Francisco on Sunday with Grammy-Award winning singer LeAnn Rimes headlining.

Opening the show is Amythyst Kiah, a Grammy nominated artist whose music a mix of many things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltPJH_0gpml6h800
Stern Grove Festival performer Amythyst Kiah. CBS

"Some people hear it and say country, some people hear it and say blues, so I don't really do a good job of making it any more clear, but if we had to say I'd describe as southern rock, would probably be the easier way to go," said Kiah.

Kiah's song "Black Myself" is one of her standouts.

The Tennessee-raised singer and songwriter has been recognized by Rolling Stone as one of Americana's "great up and coming secrets."

Kiah said she's excited to open for LeAnn Rimes, especially after the two performed on neighboring stages at a Wilkesboro, North Carolina music festival.

"We played directly after her, and then I see where she had posted about us in her stories," said Kiah, referring to Instagram. "So that was really cool."

Kiah is getting ready to perform at Stern Grove for the first time. She says she's drawn to songs that deal with adversity. Kiah first knew her music resonated with people in high school.

"I think my own confidence in myself would waver throughout, there was no doubt that there was the people out there, it was me finally just like owning and believe in myself and what I'm capable of and continuing to push myself," said Kiah. "So really excited for this year and the years to come."

More information on the Stern Grove Festival and how to get ticket reservations is available on the Stern Grove Festival website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksro.com

Petition Circulating to Cancel Dave Chappelle Shows in Santa Rosa

Comedian Dave Chappelle will play four straight sold-out shows in Santa Rosa this week, but not without some controversy. Chappelle is scheduled to perform at the Luther Burbank Center, which sold more than 63-hundred tickets to see him. But, a nonbinary member of the transgender community has started an online petition, encouraging the venue to drop Chappelle for his past jokes about the transgender community. The petition had more than 100 signatures, as of Friday. Last week, Chappelle’s standup comedy show in Minneapolis was cancelled then relocated to a different theater because of similar online petitions protesting his past jokes about the transgender community.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland mom gets attention, praise and an outpouring of love for a stunning, life-size floral installation

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland woman has been receiving a lot of love and attention for a stunning, life-size floral installation she created at the restaurant where she worked. Kai Garcia, 33, designed the massive arrangement outside Jo’s Modern Thai on MacAurthur Boulevard. It went up on Saturday to mark the establishment's first anniversary of opening.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

H.E.R. cast as first Black-Filipina Belle for 'Beauty and the Beast'

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Ma chère Mademoiselle, welcome a new guest to the "Beauty and the Beast" cast: H.E.R. The renowned 25-year-old R&B singer and Bay Area local has been cast as Belle in ABC's upcoming "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration," ABC announced Wednesday. "I can't believe...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
CBS San Francisco

Comedian's film shines spotlight on Daly City, Filipino culture

DALY CITY -- Seattle comedian Jo Koy spoke out Friday about the importance of Filipino representation in movies as he was awarded the key to his character's hometown ahead of the release of his new movie set in Daly City. "I am going to put this on my keychain," said comedian Jo Koy receiving the keys to the city of Daly City for setting his new movie "Easter Sunday" there and for putting an almost entirely Filipino-American cast on the big screen. "When my mom came to this country there was absolutely no representation. There was no Google, there was...
CBS San Francisco

Local sports producer overcomes health crises to compete on 'American Ninja Warrior'

By Charlie WaltersSAN FRANCISCO -- A local sports radio producer overcame much more than just the challenges of rigorous training to become an "American Ninja Warrior."Sports are a given in Chris O'Connell's daily life, whether he's producing sports at 95.7 the game, or training for the competition-based reality show. It's easy to see his love for athletics.However, it's what you can't see about his past that fully tells his story."When I was three years old I found out -- my parents found out -- I had a congenital heart disorder," O'Connell explained.As a youngster, sports were a forbidden fruit for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Amancay Tapia

Bay Area's Favourite Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture. That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Lottery expert weighs in on winning ticket tips

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tuesday’s Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot is worth over $830 million, but what can you do to increase your odds of winning? A few things, one expert told KRON4. Richard Wheeler, co-founder of Mido Lotto, has been in the lottery industry for 15 years. He...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leann Rimes
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area wants a shot at Mega Millions $830M jackpot

HERCULES, Calif. - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $830 million and Bay Area residents are lining up for a chance to win. It's the third-largest jackpot in the 20 years Mega Millions has been played and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, and it could go higher if the ticket-buying rush continues.
HERCULES, CA
hoodline.com

Korean corn dogs are a social media sensation; here’s where to get them in SF and the Peninsula

It may not have the magnitude of the boba tea trend, but Korean corn dogs are the latest food craze slowly taking shape in the Bay Area. The creative meal on a stick, perfect for Instagram reels and TikTok, started hitting South Korea in 2016. Six years later, they are finally getting recognition on the West Coast. And so far, San Francisco has only one restaurant dedicated to the Korean corn dog. STIX at Taraval Street and 24th Street in the Sunset opened in 2019, serving to-go corn dogs rolled in french fries or hot Cheetos.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Groups complain after confederate flag flown at Sonoma Raceway event

SONOMA COUNTY -- Bay Area progressive groups on Monday called on Sonoma Raceway officials to be more proactive after an apparent weekend incident where visitors were flying of a confederate flag.The group Indivisible Petaluma posted a photo on Facebook showing a confederate flag flying above an RV at the raceway Sunday during the second day of an NHRA drag racing event.The activists said they asked the raceway to remove the flag because of its association with the white supremacy movement. They also reminded the raceway of its policy banning displays of confederate flags.The NAACP also expressed concern about the incident,...
SONOMA, CA
7x7.com

The Best Massages in the Bay Area

Politics, wildfires, gas prices, inflation... You need a massage!. One of the brightest benefits of the end of the pandemic? Massage therapy is once again kosher. Though some spas are still requiring proof of vaccination, our longtime favorites are all back to business as usual offering bodywork along with relaxing and cutting-edge enhancements in soul-soothing urban spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Rolling Stone
brentwoodnewsla.com

Fashion Model Sells Brentwood Home for $4.3 Million

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes sells Mandeville Canyon property. Fashion model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes has unloaded her Brentwood home for $4.395 million as reported by The Dirt.com. The home is located in the exclusive Mandeville Canyon area of Brentwood and was designed by...
BRENTWOOD, CA
SFGate

The Daily 07-26-22 Bay Area city residents kept awake by mysterious sound

The thrum of a mysterious bass tone kept Richmond residents up from late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, so much so that the city’s mayor announced his office would offer a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.  Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced on his online forum Sunday that hundreds of people from Richmond, San Pablo and El Sobrante took to Facebook and Nextdoor on Saturday to complain about an “incessant bass tone beat that kept them up all night.”  Butt says that after receiving tips from three different people, including one person who will be the recipient of the $500 reward, he’s “pretty much solved the whole issue.”  
RICHMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS San Francisco

Physically challenged runners find fulfillment at S.F. Marathon

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Among the thousands who finished the 45th annual San Francisco Marathon on Sunday was a team of runners brought together by adversity. "We just accomplished something big. I'm just incredibly proud of all of us," Ashley Zirkle said Sunday after completing the marathon.Zirkle could not compete in another marathon after donating a kidney to a stranger she connected with during the pandemic. She wanted to make a difference in someone else's life and be a positive presence during such a difficult time. "You gain someone who becomes your own support system as well," she told KPIX. Zirkle traveled from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
momswhothink.com

10 Day Trips From San Jose

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
SAN JOSE, CA
sonomamag.com

A Couple Creates Magical Outdoor Rooms on a Former Poultry Farm in Sonoma

On five sprawling acres on the edge of Sonoma, Peter and Louise Hassen live among sculptures and succulents, bees and birdhouses, wildflowers and herb gardens. Here, on a former poultry farm, the couple has built a life where art and business thrive together. Louise is the founder of Sonoma Apothecary,...
SONOMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Bay woman builds memorial to local victims of violence

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – On Monday morning, East Bay native Cassandra Madison planted a cross into the ground in front of St. Columba Catholic Church in Oakland. It stood with many others -- each representing a homicide victim in Oakland this year. "I'm hoping that everybody realizes that these are really people's lives that were taken from them, and they have to be represented. They still have voices," Madison said.Each cross has a name, their age and the day they were killed. Some victims are as young as 14 and 15 years old. "They didn't have a chance to graduate. They didn't...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
65K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy