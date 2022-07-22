Amythyst Kiah opens for country superstar LeAnn Rimes at Stern Grove Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO -- The sounds of Americana will fill Stern Grove in San Francisco on Sunday with Grammy-Award winning singer LeAnn Rimes headlining.

Opening the show is Amythyst Kiah, a Grammy nominated artist whose music a mix of many things.

Stern Grove Festival performer Amythyst Kiah. CBS

"Some people hear it and say country, some people hear it and say blues, so I don't really do a good job of making it any more clear, but if we had to say I'd describe as southern rock, would probably be the easier way to go," said Kiah.

Kiah's song "Black Myself" is one of her standouts.

The Tennessee-raised singer and songwriter has been recognized by Rolling Stone as one of Americana's "great up and coming secrets."

Kiah said she's excited to open for LeAnn Rimes, especially after the two performed on neighboring stages at a Wilkesboro, North Carolina music festival.

"We played directly after her, and then I see where she had posted about us in her stories," said Kiah, referring to Instagram. "So that was really cool."

Kiah is getting ready to perform at Stern Grove for the first time. She says she's drawn to songs that deal with adversity. Kiah first knew her music resonated with people in high school.

"I think my own confidence in myself would waver throughout, there was no doubt that there was the people out there, it was me finally just like owning and believe in myself and what I'm capable of and continuing to push myself," said Kiah. "So really excited for this year and the years to come."

More information on the Stern Grove Festival and how to get ticket reservations is available on the Stern Grove Festival website.