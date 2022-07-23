ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Did you feel it? Small-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California

By Dominique Williams
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A small earthquake rattled Northern California on Friday evening when a magnitude 4.2 temblor shook in Butte County.

The quake struck at 6:41 p.m. about 5 miles southeast of the city of Oroville and 58 miles north of Sacramento, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was a quarter-mile deep and just south of Lake Oroville State Recreation Area, seismologists reported.

By Saturday morning, nearly 500 responses were sent to the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” webpage with some users reporting weak to light shaking in Oroville, Yuba City and some parts of Placer County.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HW6o_0gpmkw6W00
U.S. Geological Survey

The USGS reported on social media that the earthquake was “too small to trigger the delivery of a ShakeAlert-powered alerts to cellphones.”

ShakeAlert is the public earthquake warning system now in place in portions of California, Oregon and Washington. The system detects earthquakes, assesses their hazard and notifies people before shaking starts via locations away from the quake’s epicenter.

ShakeAlert has been in the works since 2006. California joined the effort in 2013 charging the state Office of Emergency Services to work with USGS to develop its own early warning system. California has since dedicated more than $40 million toward earthquake early warning, according to the USGS.

ShakeAlerts are automatically sent to cellphones but users can download the MyShake app to receive emergency alerts and get more information.

Comments / 25

justsomebody45
2d ago

I am 3 miles from the epicenter and it sounded like a bomb went off and shook the whole house. I thought my neighbors house exploded.

Reply(1)
7
Lisa Hunter
2d ago

I live in a 4 story apt very top of placer st in Redding was standing in my kitchen between my dining table and fridge feeding my lil dog ,keep in mind its the only time he gets excited!! in a blink he went from dinner happy to sitting stright up at my feet just as i saw him i felt like a ripple feeling under my feet so i put my hand on the bk of the chair thinking thats weird, But my dog still planted at my feet then i hear this very light taping sound behind me so i turn around and it was the glass bowl on top of fridge just slightly moving bk and forth i look at my dog and say wow that felt like an earthquake! It was just a few seconds but felt like time stoped for that quick and then nothing. Guess my point is i trust my dogs 100% so ya i felt it!! lol

Reply
3
Samantha Conolly-Gruwell
2d ago

Clearlake, CA my animal's acted weird and I felt movement. we have a house which stands on stilts and we have a wooden house.

Reply
2
Related
SFGate

Firefighters slow growth of California blaze near Yosemite

JERSEYDALE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have significantly slowed the spread of a huge wildfire burning in a forest near Yosemite National Park, where thousands of residents from mountain communities were still under evacuation orders Monday and smoke was spreading for hundreds of miles around. Crews “made good headway” against...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

4.2 earthquake hits Southeast Oroville Friday evening

OROVILLE, Calif. — Per the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit Southeast Oroville just before 7 p.m. Friday evening. According to the USGS website, the quake could be felt all throughout Butte County. There have been no reported damages or injuries. -- To report errors...
OROVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, CA
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
City
Washington, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Yuba City, CA
Government
City
Oroville, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Butte County, CA
Government
County
Placer County, CA
Oroville, CA
Government
Placer County, CA
Government
newschain

Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California

A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park, that has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, could not be contained on Sunday. About 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that included steep terrain and spiking temperatures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?

Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake Warning System#Usgs#Butte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
KCRA.com

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Oroville area in Butte County

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Northern California Friday evening. The quake hit about 4.3 miles southeast of the Oroville area at around 6:41 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The agency originally reported that it was a 4.3 magnitude, but downgraded it by 7 p.m.
KTLA

These are the most rural counties in California

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento Bee readers react to forest thinning, Uvalde report, Newsom’s Florida ads

“Yosemite CA’s giant sequoias were saved by forest-thinning,” (sacbee.com, July 17) The authors portray forest-thinning as the solution to the negative effects of wildfires. In reality, it is not. Cutting down “small trees” takes away the windbreak that these forests need to stop winds from carrying embers and spreading wildfires. In addition, it reduces the tree canopy, allowing drier and warmer conditions that increase the chances of starting a wildfire. If we are looking to mitigate the negative effects of wildfires, thinning our forests is not the solution. We should not destroy nature to preserve nature.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Why murdering overgrown swamp rats is the environmental success California deserves

Nothing describes the nutria’s shortage of animal magnetism so well as its genus, Myocastor, which can be translated from the Latin as “rat beaver.” Along with the large rodent’s capacity to devastate environments and infrastructure alike, its just-plain-unsightliness lends palatability to a government project that might otherwise be regarded as unseemly: exterminating them with extreme prejudice.
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

21K+
Followers
688
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy