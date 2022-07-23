ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Union Grove volunteer firefighter killed crash

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEugene Faust, a volunteer firefighter from Union...

www.fox6now.com

Racine County Eye

14-year-old boy drowns in Bristol campground pond

BRISTOL – Kenosha County authorities recovered the body of 14-year-old Aiden F. Braim, who drowned at a private campground pond here on Saturday. Using sonar technologies, personnel from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department located Braim’s body about 6 to 9 feet below the surface of a pond at Happy Acres Kampground, 22230 45th St. in Bristol, about 9 a.m. Sunday. The Kenosha County Medical Examiner confirmed the drowning death.
BRISTOL, WI
CBS Chicago

Fire destroys abandoned house on island in Chain O'Lakes

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- A major fire broke out late Monday on an island in the Chain O'Lakes near Antioch, northwest of Chicago. As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the fire broke out in an abandoned structure on Whiskey Island in Grass Lake. Staff at the restaurant at nearby Blarney Island called the fire in. Fire crews from Antioch, Fox Lake, and McHenry pulled up in boats and hosed down the house – which was reduced to a charred husk. There were no reports of rescues or injuries. The cause and origin of the fire were not known late Monday.
ANTIOCH, IL
Racine County Eye

Sunday night fire on Indiana Street: $100K in damages to garage, car

RACINE – A garage and a car in the 700 block of Indiana Street were heavily damaged by fire Sunday night. No one was injured. The Racine Fire Department was called to the detached, three-stall garage at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters were able to prevent the spread to adjacent structures. The blaze was brought under control within about 20 minutes. The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control and investigation.
CBS 58

Body of 14-year-old swimmer recovered at Happy Acres Kampground in Bristol

BRISTOL, Wis (CBS 58) -- On Saturday, July 23 at 8:23 p.m. Kenosha County Deputies responded to the Happy Acres Kampground at 22230 45th Street, Bristol for a report of a missing 14-year-old boy. Upon arrival, KSD deputies spoke with the mother who advised that her 14-year-old son had been...
TMJ4 News

No injuries or arrests after police standoff in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — No injuries were reported after a police standoff in Kenosha on Monday. According to the Kenosha Police Department, police responded to the area of 40th Street and 28th Avenue for a disturbance and report of a person with a gun. Kenosha police say upon arrival, officers...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fight, gunshots at Brookfield residence; Menomonee Falls man arrested

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating a report of gunshots fired outside a residence on East View Court on Sunday, July 24. Officers initially responded to a report of a fight at the residence around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. While they were on the way, they got additional information about gunshots being fired.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police chase; fleeing driver hits squad car, other vehicle

MILWAUKEE - Wauwatosa police are looking for a fleeing driver after a chase and crash near 76th and Lisbon on Sunday, July 24. Officials said a police officer tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation near 72nd and North, but the driver took off – hitting the squad car in the process.
WAUWATOSA, WI
wtmj.com

14-year-old teen drowns in Kenosha County

BRISTOL, WI- A 14-year-old boy has drown after going missing at Happy Acres Kampground in Bristol. The boy’s mom reaching out to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday around 5pm, stating that she last saw her son near a pond in the area. Officials searched for the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls MAACO arson; man to pay $570K+ in restitution

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Waukesha man has been ordered to pay more than half a million dollars in restitution for breaking into and starting a fire at a Menomonee Falls business in 2019. In June, a jury found 34-year-old Anthony Gilbertson guilty of burglary and arson. He was also...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Report of man attempting to enter caller's garage

11:43 p.m. Sunday — A caller in the 500 block of Oakland Avenue reported a man dressed in all black was attempting to get into the caller’s garage. According to the log, the man crawled into the window of the garage and had a flashlight. The man then was exiting the window of the garage with beer. The man then crawled back into the garage and then picked up items to walk towards the bike path. The suspect was approximately two houses west of Greenfield trying to hide in something. According to the log, announcements were given. The man called 911 and whispered stating there was a man downtown that has a gun. Contact was made with the man hiding in a tree.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Driver dies in Beloit motorcycle crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department said Sunday afternoon that the driver of a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon has died. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Milwaukee and Town Hall Roads. Beloit PD said the driver was identified as a 57-year-old Beloit man. The...
BELOIT, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Body of missing man found in Lac La Belle

Authorities announced Saturday that they found the body of the 32-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lac La Belle on Thursday evening. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police, the victim was located at about 10:30 a.m. this morning in approximately 32 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. At that time, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.

