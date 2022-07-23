Union Grove volunteer firefighter killed crash

11:43 p.m. Sunday — A caller in the 500 block of Oakland Avenue reported a man dressed in all black was attempting to get into the caller’s garage. According to the log, the man crawled into the window of the garage and had a flashlight. The man then was exiting the window of the garage with beer. The man then crawled back into the garage and then picked up items to walk towards the bike path. The suspect was approximately two houses west of Greenfield trying to hide in something. According to the log, announcements were given. The man called 911 and whispered stating there was a man downtown that has a gun. Contact was made with the man hiding in a tree.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO