WILLIAMSBURG-Progress is being made in downtown Williamsburg in the space that was the beloved A Chef’s Kitchen. In March, Michelle and Steve Sieling, who currently operate three downtown restaurants on Prince George Street, leased the space of the former A Chef’s Kitchen, which permanently closed earlier this year following the passing of its owner, John Gonsales, in October 2021.The property, located at 501 Prince George St., is adjacent to two of the Sielings’ restaurants, The Corner BARKery and The Hound’s Tale. At the time of the signing of the lease, the couple didn’t have any firm plans for the space, but now it appears they have an idea.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO