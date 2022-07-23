ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Justin Upton refuses minors assignment, chooses FA

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Upton is a free agent again.

The Seattle Mariners optioned Upton to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, and the veteran refused the assignment and chose to become a free agent for the second time this season.

Seattle made the move to create space on the roster after outfielder Kyle Lewis was activated from the seven-day injured list after recovering from a concussion.

Upton, who was released by the Los Angeles Angels after spring training, signed a one-year deal with the Mariners on May 21. The 34-year-old joined the big league squad on June 17 after spending a few weeks in Triple-A and hit .125 with six hits and one homer in 48 at-bats.

Upton’s homer came July 2, when his solo shot tied the game at 1 in a 2-1 victory over Oakland.

“Justin Upton added a lot to our team, and that did not show up in the box score or the stat line,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “He joined our team at a point where we were struggling. ... It was super valuable, really valuable.”

The Mariners entered a game Friday against Houston on a 14-game winning streak, one shy of the franchise record set in 2001.

Upton is still being paid $19.5 million this season by the Angels, the remaining balance of a $106 million, five-year contract he signed in 2018.

David Patton
2d ago

at a $100M.....he isn't hurting.....take the money and enjoy life. Play ball in Japan, they love American players

King Opportunity
2d ago

Justin made over $200 million in his career. Why don't he just realize that he no longer got it and just retire ?

Yavin Zee
2d ago

You better be a pitcher or great catcher batting .125. I'm kind of surprised he didn't stick at AAA, Seattle was making a run and Lewis isn't very healthy, Upton could be right back up, but maybe his agent knows something.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Verlander 1st 13-game winner, Astros beat Mariners 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Verlander became the major leagues’ first 13-game winner, striking out nine and topping 99 mph in his final inning to lead the Houston Astros over the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Saturday. Verlander (13-3) allowed four hits in seven innings to win his fifth straight start and lower his ERA to 1.86, second in the American League to Shane McClanahan’s 1.71 for Tampa Bay. A 39-year-old right-hander who missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Verlander averaged 96.3 mph with his fastball, 1.4 mph above his season average coming in. “I feel like I haven’t been able to let it go like that in a long time,” Verlander said.
SEATTLE, WA
