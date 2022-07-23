Winter Park wants man to vacate home deemed unsafe

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A malnourished dog was rescued and taken to the Orange County Fire Rescue station to be given a bath and food. The good news? She was adopted the same day by one of their firefighters. The Orange County Fire Rescue team at Sta. 30 shared a...
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Seminole County Emergency Management and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office are hosting an active shooter workshop for all Seminole County business, non-profit, and faith organization leaders on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at Northland Church, at 522 Dog Track Road, Longwood.
WINTER PARK, Fla. - A homeowner in Winter Park is fighting an eviction from the city. The elderly man has been trying to stay in his home for years even though the city has cited numerous safety violations. "He’s a very kind person. A nice person. He’s lived there his...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation recently made changes at a busy road in downtown Orlando after a viewer wrote in to Spectrum News 13’s Traffic Inbox. Chris Upchurch said the incident happened while he was driving his mom home from a show at the Dr....
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Orlando and Belle Isle are asking law enforcement to shut down reckless drivers drifting and doing donuts on the intersection of Judge and Conway roads. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Bill Moore, a retired police officer, lives a mile from the...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health is investigating trash issues in an Orange County neighborhood. On Monday, News 6 told you about trash lining the streets in a neighborhood because the company hired for trash collection was a no-show. Now we’ve learned the company’s problems are...
Pet Paradise is bringing all-inclusive pet health care to the Lake Nona area. The Florida-based comprehensive pet care, health and wellness provider opened its 48th location, and fourth location in the Orlando region, this month. Pet Paradise is a trusted provider of overnight boarding, resort-style day camp, professional grooming and...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County residents can prepare for upcoming storms with free sandbags. The county is hosting a self-serve event starting Sunday and lasting until Aug. 7. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Bags and sand are provided, but you will need your own tools...
ORLANDO, Fla. — According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested in the "savage" beating death of a man who many say was absolutely harmless in Orange County. On Monday night, employees at a Bravo shopping center are happy that those men are off the...
COCOA, Fla. – A 911 caller at Bracco Pond Park reported seeing a man’s body in the water Monday morning, according to the Cocoa Police Department. “They had seen a body floating in the pond,” spokesperson Yvonne Martinez said. [TRENDING: WATCH: Fight forced evacuation of parking garage...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new bus transfer center will be right down the street from an apartment complex and a local business in Pine Hills. The Lynx Transfer Center will be built on Belco Drive and Silver Star Road. The people who live within walking distance of the...
Sometimes you just want a quiet night out with your date to inspire intimate conversation and high-quality one-on-one time. Orlando may have an abundance of bustling, high-energy restaurants to choose from, but there are also a variety of relaxing and cozy spots to dine. These quiet restaurants vary from upscale dining to casual lunch dishes and international cuisine.
We are a community of “Royal People”, thriving on the land passed down to us from our Freedmen Ancestors. In 1964, the I-75 corridor split our community in half. Prior to I-75, Royal was a close-knit community with cool, sandy, and canopy roads. School children safely walked from the east and west sides of the community to school in the middle of the community.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — False alarms like shooting scares in public places have been the trend in Orange County this month, putting large crowds in panic mode. Saturday night, two incidents were reported. Universal Orlando City Walk had to be evacuated after a fight broke out and hours before...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s no secret new developments are popping up across Osceola County. One of the latest to be approved is the Whaley Platt Development. It's a 750-acre, 2,800-unit community that will feature a five-acre lagoon. Vaike O’Grady with Metro Development Group says the lagoon will...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, Volusia County fire officials responded to a duplex with spreading flames. According to the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association, the fire was located on Soco Trail and started in the garage. The fire then spread to surrounding units. Fire crews were able to...
The Winter Garden City Commission approved at its July 14 meeting a resolution that will initiate conflict-resolution procedures with Orange County regarding its zoning manager’s approval of PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle is attempting to open a controversial waste-recovery operation in east Winter Garden at 851 E. Maple St. The property...
There were two separate active shooter scares in Central Florida over the weekend. An altercation at Univeral Orlando's CityWalk sent crowds into a panic. There was another disturbance at The Florida Mall after fireworks may have been mistaken for gunshots.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A scare at Universal Orlando caused chaos Saturday night, just hours after people ran in fear at The Florida Mall, thinking they were in danger. Channel 9 is asking law enforcement for more details on both incidents. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police...
