Winter Park wants man to vacate home deemed unsafe

We are a community of “Royal People”, thriving on the land passed down to us from our Freedmen Ancestors. In 1964, the I-75 corridor split our community in half. Prior to I-75, Royal was a close-knit community with cool, sandy, and canopy roads. School children safely walked from the east and west sides of the community to school in the middle of the community.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO