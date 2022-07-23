ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Campbell County School District board approves 2022-2023 budget

By Mary Stroka
county17.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees approved the 2022-2023 budget administrators presented July 20. Superintendent Alex Ayers said July 22 that the board approved the budget administration presented, without changes. The anticipated $142.6 million general fund is $312,238 higher than last year’s. The budget...

county17.com

Comments / 1

Related
newslj.com

Campbell County resident claims county's public records policy is illegal

GILLETTE — A county resident who has been involved in some large public records requests is claiming that the county’s new public records policy is illegal. Jacob Dalby made a public records request in May that the county is saying cost $4,407. Dalby questioned why he was singled out when there were nine other people who had signed the request, including Kimberly Glass Dalby, Terri Glass, Roger Glass, Josh Glass, Jeff Raney and Rodney Hopson.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through July 16

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted July 10 through July 16. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. John...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Campbell County, WY
Government
Gillette, WY
Government
County
Campbell County, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
Gillette, WY
Education
Campbell County, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Gillette, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, July 25

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
newslj.com

Campbell County man pleads guilty to voyeurism

GILLETTE (WNE) – The 33-year-old Campbell County man accused of setting up a recording device in a bathroom and taking pictures of a female getting in and out of the shower and bathtub has pleaded guilty to voyeurism. Brandon R. Hartwell gave his plea and was found guilty June...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Conflict Of Interest#Operating Budget#School Districts
Sheridan Media

Gem Lake Fire Continues To Burn In NW Johnson County; Cause Determined

Two large Chinook Helicopters, assisted by a smaller helicopter and the Gila National Forest Helitack crew have successfully prevented significant growth on the Gem Lake Fire in the Bighorn National Forest over the past few days. Use of these helicopters will continue. The Blacktooth and Black Hills Wildland Fire Modules...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, July 25

GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, July 23, CAM-PLEX, CCSO. A tradeshow vendor, Jewel of the West,...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Teen dies in Crook County rollover crash

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A 17-year-old driver lost his life Thursday in a single vehicle rollover near Pine Haven along Liberty Lane, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Monday. At around 11:48 p.m. Thursday, the male teen’s Dodge was traveling south on Liberty Lane, a gravel county road south of the intersection with Wyoming Highway 113, when it left the road to the left. The Dodge reentered the road and the driver overcorrected, causing the Dodge to spin counterclockwise and leave the road again, the Highway Patrol reported.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WyoPreps

NHSFR Contestants Rake In Jackpot Money

Jackpots are a staple of rodeo were contestants pay entry fees and the money is divided up without the any rodeo event throwing in purse money. The jackpot events were a huge feature at the High School National Finals Rodeo in Gillette and the Wyoming contingent certainly made a few bucks.
GILLETTE, WY
Sand Hills Express

Coy Johnston of Stapleton Claims Steer Wrestling National Title at NHSFR

The National High School Finals Rodeo came to its conclusion last Saturday at Gillette, Wyoming. The highlight for the area and state of Nebraska came in the steer wrestling event where Coy Johnston of Stapleton is the national champion. Johnston had a combined time of 13.79 on three runs at the national high school finals rodeo to win the average. Johnston had the fastest time in the first go round at 4.14 seconds then followed that up with a time of 4.86 in the second go which was 7th best in the round and posted the 4th best time in the short go Saturday night at 4.79. Taydon Gorsuch of Gering finished in the top 20 of the event placing 17th in the average. Sid Miller of Merna had a top ten finish in the tie down roping. Miller placed 8th in the average by posting times of 10.25 seconds in the first go round, 13.14 in the second go, and 9.57 seconds in the short go. Carter Anderson of Merriman, NE finished 11th in the event. Spencer DeNaeyer of Seneca placed in the top 15 of the nation in the barebacks finsihing tied for 11th in the average. DeNaeyer had a qualified ride in all three rounds posting a score of 71 in the first go round, 72 in the 2nd go, and a 66 in the short go on Saturday night.
STAPLETON, NE
WyoPreps

Two National Champions From Wyoming at NHSFR

The National High School Finals rodeo concluded on Saturday in Gillette and not one but two contestants from Wyoming won national championships. On the ladies side, Rayne Grant of Wheatland was sensational as she won the short go in the pole bending with a time of 19.522 and also won the average in 59.522. Grant also was 3rd in the short go of the barrel racing and took 2nd in the average. Grant also was also 10th in the short go of the goat tying as she won the girl's all-around title.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Obituaries: Case, Spielman

Kevin Douglas Case: December 21, 1979 – July 10, 2022. Kevin Douglas Case was born December 21, 1979 to Patty and Lester Case in Gillette, Wyoming, who he was incredibly close to throughout his life. He grew up in Rozet, Wyoming with his siblings; BJ (Greg) Fleak, Lester Case,...
GILLETTE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy