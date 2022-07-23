ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter Springs, KS

Kansas historian discusses researching for Civil War book

By Zach Dobbs
 3 days ago
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – A historian who wrote a book about the Kansas, Missouri Border War during the Civil War stopped by the Baxter Springs Museum today to talk about his research.

Ken Spurgeon’s book is called “A Kansas Soldier at War, the Civil War Letters of Christian and Elise Dubach Isely”.

He says it offers insight into the human element of the conflict.

At the event, he talked about what the letters mean and his process of researching for his book.

The letters in the book were discovered in the collections at Friends University in Wichita.

