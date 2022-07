One of the areas considered by residents to be among the most beautiful in Lorain County had fallen on hard times earlier this spring. After a wet spring season, weeds had overtaken the 48 beds of rose bushes at the Lakeview Park rose garden. They were threatening to choke out the thousands of roses that bloom during the summer months and provide one of the more picturesque and serene venues in Northeast Ohio, officials say.

LORAIN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO