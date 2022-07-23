ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

8-year-old Little Rock girl makes Broadway debut in ‘Music Man’

By Samantha Boyd
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gtJY_0gpmhBAM00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A hometown girl is making her Broadway dreams come true in the Big Apple.

Kennedy Pitney from Little Rock is just eight years old and is spending the rest of the year performing in Music Man on Broadway.

Pitney said it was a moment of happy tears when she found out she would be in the musical.

Just a month into the job, she is working six nights and eight shows a week.

“I’ve always wanted to be on Broadway and now, at such a young age, I get to be on Broadway,” Pitney said.

Pitney just made her debut June 21 this year.

“There’s all these nice people I get to perform with,” she said.

One of those people being star of the musical, Hugh Jackman.

“Hugh Jackman is really awesome,” Pitney said. “He is really nice to me.”

A Little Rock native makes Taylor Swift cry while giving his commencement speech

This Broadway debut is not just a dream for Pitney. Her dance teacher, Kristen Pittman is based out of Little Rock and owns Rock City Dance Center. She said seeing her students accomplish their dreams is her dream.

“One of the most important things for me is to see my students succeeding and achieving their dreams,” Pittman said.

Just last weekend, Pittman made the trip to NYC to watch Pitney on the big stage.

“I saw the show twice in a row,” Pittman said. “The first night, I just couldn’t hold back the tears. I hardly saw any of the show. I was just crying happy tears.”

As for other kids who have big dreams like Pitney, she encourages them to chase them.

“It isn’t that scary. I would just say have fun,” Pitney said.

Pitney will continue performing in eight shows, six nights a week through the end of the year- making for a few hundred Broadway performances over the course of these few months. But, she said it will never get old.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 16 News

Chicago brings its horn-driven Rock n’ Roll to Simmons Bank Arena Oct. 22

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A long-time rock stalwart is coming to the Little Rock metro this fall. Chicago, famous for its “rock with horns” sound, will be live in concert with a 7:30 p.m. show Oct. 22 at the Simmons Bank Arena. The multi-Grammy winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is touring in support of its thirty-eighth studio album “Born for this Moment,” released July 15. The concert marks the band’s fifty-fifth year of touring.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock Zoo in mourning after loss of black jaguar

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo announced the death of their almost 22-year-old black jaguar on Monday. Cactus Jack was a zoo icon, who was known by staff and guests alike for over twenty years. He first arrived at the Little Rock Zoo in April of 2001 and quickly grew to be loved by all.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Entertainment
AdWeek

Caitrin Assaf to Anchor Afternoons for KARK in Little Rock

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Caitrin Assaf has been named the 4 p.m. anchor for Little Rock, Arkansas, NBC affiliate KARK. “It’s a huge honor, truly, not...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Rose Bud man dies in motorcycle accident Saturday night

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — A man has died after an accident involving a motorcycle Saturday night. The man has been identified as 47-year-old Jeremy Snow of Rose Bud. The crash happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. on State Highway 36 near Joy Mountain. Relatives have been notified. According to the...
ROSE BUD, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Hugh Jackman
Kicker 102.5

Abandoned Arkansas Building to be Restored as a Luxury Hotel

If you have ever been to Hot Springs, Arkansas you couldn't help but notice the slim tall building across from the iconic Arlington Hotel and next door to the wax museum. The 16-story historic Medical Arts Building on Central Avenue is going to be brought back to life after recently being bought. With its unique art deco-style architecture that was constructed in 1929, this once thriving building will be turned into a chic glamorous upscale hotel according to this recent report from KARK News 4.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Public invited to see Arkansas artist Kevin Kresse at work

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – The public is invited to visit with renowned Arkansas artist and sculptor Kevin Kresse as he works on the sculpture of Johnny Cash that will eventually be placed in Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol. Visiting hours are 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday, July 25th through Thursday, July 28th at the Windgate Center of Art + Design on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, located at 2801 South University Avenue in Little Rock. Groups can be scheduled for specific times by emailing Kurt Naumann at kurt.naumann@sos.arkansas.gov.
FOX 16 News

Arkansas heat drives Little Rock Zoo to modify admission hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to the extreme heat in central Arkansas, officials with the Little Rock Zoo have modified their admission hours. Starting Thursday, zoo officials said that they will limit outdoor exposure during the hottest part of the day for the well-being of the staff and animals. The zoo hours are now 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the last admission at 1:30 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Broadway#Music Man#Performing#Rock City Dance Center
5NEWS

Arkansas animal shelters hosting free pet adoptions this weekend

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Best Friends Lifesaving Center (BFLC) has partnered with over 550 animal shelters and rescue partners nationwide for an adoption campaign. This campaign is in an effort to encourage people to adopt pets from local shelters. Eight Arkansas shelters and Best Friends Lifesaving Center will be participating...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KATV

Construction on I-30 to require lane closures for Little Rock metro

(Little Rock, KATV) — Beginning Monday, July 25, travel along Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require daily lane closures. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the following travel impacts are expected to occur as long as weather permits:. Daytime closures (8 a.m. –...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Man found shot, injured in Stuttgart neighborhood

Stuttgart Police responding to a call shortly after noon on Monday, found one male victim with a gunshot wound at the intersection of E. Second and S. College Streets. He was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center-Stuttgart before being med-flighted to Little Rock. His condition is not known. Police are...
STUTTGART, AR
aymag.com

Shorty Small’s Undergoes Major Demolition

The iconic Shorty Small’s – a Little Rock staple that has stood for 42 years on the corner of Rodney Parham and Shackleford Rd. – is now in the process of being totally demolished, only a few weeks after the restaurant’s famous sign was taken down.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy