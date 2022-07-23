8-year-old Little Rock girl makes Broadway debut in ‘Music Man’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A hometown girl is making her Broadway dreams come true in the Big Apple.

Kennedy Pitney from Little Rock is just eight years old and is spending the rest of the year performing in Music Man on Broadway.

Pitney said it was a moment of happy tears when she found out she would be in the musical.

Just a month into the job, she is working six nights and eight shows a week.

“I’ve always wanted to be on Broadway and now, at such a young age, I get to be on Broadway,” Pitney said.

Pitney just made her debut June 21 this year.

“There’s all these nice people I get to perform with,” she said.

One of those people being star of the musical, Hugh Jackman.

“Hugh Jackman is really awesome,” Pitney said. “He is really nice to me.”

This Broadway debut is not just a dream for Pitney. Her dance teacher, Kristen Pittman is based out of Little Rock and owns Rock City Dance Center. She said seeing her students accomplish their dreams is her dream.

“One of the most important things for me is to see my students succeeding and achieving their dreams,” Pittman said.

Just last weekend, Pittman made the trip to NYC to watch Pitney on the big stage.

“I saw the show twice in a row,” Pittman said. “The first night, I just couldn’t hold back the tears. I hardly saw any of the show. I was just crying happy tears.”

As for other kids who have big dreams like Pitney, she encourages them to chase them.

“It isn’t that scary. I would just say have fun,” Pitney said.

Pitney will continue performing in eight shows, six nights a week through the end of the year- making for a few hundred Broadway performances over the course of these few months. But, she said it will never get old.

