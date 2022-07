At least five people have been killed and 60 others were been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend, according to police. In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, a 34-year-old man died from gunshot injuries he sustained early Saturday in the 3700 block of West Fullerton, authorities said. The victim was attending a party when a physical altercation took place, an unknown offender produced a gun and fired shots at the victim. The victim was taken to Advocate Masonic Medical Center where he later died.

