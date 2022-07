GLADSTONE-MI- The Alpena Huron Shores Little League 8-10 year old softball team has advanced to the state quarterfinals. After sweeping the district 8 tournament, the team has won both games played in the state tournament. They defeated Rogers City 13-9 on Friday,. They followed that up with an 18-9 win over Norway today. The 2-0 record was good enough to win their group. The team has yet to lose this summer and now is just three wins away from the state championship.

ALPENA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO