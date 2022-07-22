Ukraine and Russia agree to a new deal focused on grain shipments
Russia and Ukraine have signed a deal to allow the export of millions of tons of grain from Black Sea ports that are now blockaded because of the war. The United Nations spent months brokering the deal with help from Turkey, which borders the shipping routes. Ukrainian grain is a major...
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Ukraine says it's preparing to reopen ports on the Black Sea as part of a United Nations brokered deal to export millions of tons of grain trapped by the war. But can the grain be exported safely? That's in doubt now because Russia dropped missiles on the main port of Odesa less than 24 hours after signing this deal, a deal that the U.N. and Turkey worked on to address global food shortages and rising prices.
US basketball star Brittney Griner testified on Wednesday at her drug trial in Russia that an interpreter provided during her questioning translated only a fraction of what was said and officials instructed her to sign documents without providing an explanation. Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February. She...
PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Non-English language spoken). CHARLES MAYNES, BYLINE: In a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, the newly appointed head of the Roscosmos space program, Yury Borisov, was clearly enjoying his visit to the Kremlin and the chance to make news. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) YURY BORISOV: (Speaking Russian). MAYNES:...
ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: European energy minister has reached an agreement quicker than they usually do, a sign, said European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, that when it comes to Europe's energy needs, time is of the essence. KADRI SIMSON: There was consensus around the table that we need to get...
After two decades fighting insurgent forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, the U.S. military has shifted focus to technologically advanced opponents, especially China. Leading the way is the Marine Corps, and that most traditional of forces has begun a radical transformation. Jay Price of member station WUNC reports from West Virginia.
Tunisia was the birthplace of the Arab Spring, a wave of revolts against autocratic rulers in the Middle East and North Africa. In 2011, anti-government protests opened the door to Tunisian democracy. But exit polls suggest that when voters went to the polls yesterday, they overwhelmingly passed a constitutional referendum giving near-total power to the current president, Kais Saied. Critics had said this constitutional rewrite could effectively end Tunisia's experiment in democracy. Joining me from Tunis is Aymen Bessalah. He's a policy analyst for the non-governmental organization Al Bawsala, which advocates for human rights and transparency in government in Tunisia. Good morning.
NPR's Juana Summers talks with international security expert, Asfandyar Mir of the U.S. Institute of Peace, about India's budding, unexpected relationship with the Taliban. A year ago, India was not happy about the state of affairs in Afghanistan. The U.S. was negotiating its exit. The Taliban was consolidating power. And decades of India supporting anti-Taliban forces was evaporating. But just last month, Indian officials went to Kabul to meet with Taliban leaders. India has also partially reopened its embassy in Kabul to coordinate humanitarian aid. So why is India opening dialogue with the Taliban now? Let's bring in Asfandyar Mir. He's an expert in international relations and counterterrorism at the U.S. Institute of Peace. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
New evidence shared by the House Select Jan. 6 Committee shows then-President Donald Trump edited a speech that was aimed at strongly condemning the deadly attack on the Capitol last year. A document for a Jan. 7, 2021, Trump speech, titled "Remarks on National Healing," shows several key phrases crossed...
The last time former President Trump was in Washington, D.C., was on the morning of January 20. He flew away on Marine One before the inauguration, refusing to admit he lost. And that inauguration went forward despite an attack on the Capitol days earlier that was aimed at stopping the peaceful transfer of power.
Five months and one day after Russia invaded Ukraine, what is Ukraine doing with the weapons and other support that the U.S. is providing? And more broadly, what's the state of the war, with both sides said to be gearing up for major new offensives? Well, my guest now got to put those questions directly to President Zelenskyy in Kyiv over the weekend. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin sits on the House Armed Services Committee. She is just back as of last night from traveling as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation to Ukraine, and she's in our studio now.
China's economy stumbled in the second quarter, and economists say the government's "dynamic zero COVID" policy is to blame — hurting confidence and exacerbating other pent up economic challenges. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. For most of the pandemic, China's economy has been a star performer. In fact, it's been a...
This week, the Federal Reserve will again decide whether and how much to raise interest rates to try to bring inflation under control. A whole lot of people are scouring their budgets these days, looking for anywhere they can squeeze out a few bucks. AURELI TRUJILLO: We've canceled subscriptions such...
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Shouting, inaudible). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: The crowd went wild on Sunday when Jair Bolsonaro kicked off his campaign at a Rio de Janeiro sports arena. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO: (Speaking Portuguese). OTIS: "You know who's on your side," Bolsonaro told the crowd in an hourlong...
The rough treatment of bank protesters in China has cast a spotlight on an under-regulated corner of the banking system. Some depositors are questioning their faith in the ruling Communist Party. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Depositors in central China have been desperate to get their money out of a handful of...
Record inflation has a lot of Americans pessimistic about the economy. And this week, we are expecting some big economic news. Tomorrow more interest rate hikes are likely. On Thursday, new data about economic growth is coming. All this is sparking talk of a possible recession. And with an election not far off, that has the Biden White House preemptively trying to reassure people. Joining us to explain is NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid. Hey, Asma.
Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of Japan's economy. But for many, the future is uncertain as a younger generation looks for jobs elsewhere. In Japan, decades of declining birthrates have put tens of thousands of family-owned businesses in crisis. Many have to shut down because there's no one to take over from the aging owners. Now the government there is trying to reverse the trend. NPR's international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam reports from Kanazawa, Japan.
Myanmar's military government has executed four people it accused of carrying out acts of terror. They're the first official executions in the Southeast Asia nation in decades. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Myanmar's military government has executed four people it accused of carrying out acts of terror. They're the first official executions...
