Ukraine and Russia agree to a new deal focused on grain shipments

 4 days ago

Russia and Ukraine have signed a deal to allow the export of millions of tons of grain from Black Sea ports that are now blockaded because of the war. The United Nations spent months brokering the deal with help from Turkey, which borders the shipping routes. Ukrainian grain is a major...

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
The U.N. brokered a deal but can Ukraine's grain shipments be exported safely?

Ukraine says it's preparing to reopen ports on the Black Sea as part of a United Nations brokered deal to export millions of tons of grain trapped by the war. But can the grain be exported safely? That's in doubt now because Russia dropped missiles on the main port of Odesa less than 24 hours after signing this deal, a deal that the U.N. and Turkey worked on to address global food shortages and rising prices.
Ari Shapiro
Russia to quit the ISS after 2024

PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Non-English language spoken). CHARLES MAYNES, BYLINE: In a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, the newly appointed head of the Roscosmos space program, Yury Borisov, was clearly enjoying his visit to the Kremlin and the chance to make news. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) YURY BORISOV: (Speaking Russian). MAYNES:...
The European Union has agreed to cut natural gas consumption by 15%. That's in order to reduce its member states' reliance on Russia for energy. But as NPR's Berlin correspondent Rob Schmitz reports, some member states will be exempted.

ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: European energy minister has reached an agreement quicker than they usually do, a sign, said European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, that when it comes to Europe's energy needs, time is of the essence. KADRI SIMSON: There was consensus around the table that we need to get...
The military has shifted its focus to technologically-advanced opponents

After two decades fighting insurgent forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, the U.S. military has shifted focus to technologically advanced opponents, especially China. Leading the way is the Marine Corps, and that most traditional of forces has begun a radical transformation. Jay Price of member station WUNC reports from West Virginia.
Projected win of Tunisia's constitutional referendum poses a threat to democracy

Tunisia was the birthplace of the Arab Spring, a wave of revolts against autocratic rulers in the Middle East and North Africa. In 2011, anti-government protests opened the door to Tunisian democracy. But exit polls suggest that when voters went to the polls yesterday, they overwhelmingly passed a constitutional referendum giving near-total power to the current president, Kais Saied. Critics had said this constitutional rewrite could effectively end Tunisia's experiment in democracy. Joining me from Tunis is Aymen Bessalah. He's a policy analyst for the non-governmental organization Al Bawsala, which advocates for human rights and transparency in government in Tunisia. Good morning.
After decades of opposing Taliban, India may be forming a relationship with them

NPR's Juana Summers talks with international security expert, Asfandyar Mir of the U.S. Institute of Peace, about India's budding, unexpected relationship with the Taliban. A year ago, India was not happy about the state of affairs in Afghanistan. The U.S. was negotiating its exit. The Taliban was consolidating power. And decades of India supporting anti-Taliban forces was evaporating. But just last month, Indian officials went to Kabul to meet with Taliban leaders. India has also partially reopened its embassy in Kabul to coordinate humanitarian aid. So why is India opening dialogue with the Taliban now? Let's bring in Asfandyar Mir. He's an expert in international relations and counterterrorism at the U.S. Institute of Peace. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
News brief: Trump speech, COVID boosters, lockdowns hurt China's economy

The last time former President Trump was in Washington, D.C., was on the morning of January 20. He flew away on Marine One before the inauguration, refusing to admit he lost. And that inauguration went forward despite an attack on the Capitol days earlier that was aimed at stopping the peaceful transfer of power.
Rep. Elissa Slotkin on her visit to Ukraine and meeting with President Zelenskyy

Five months and one day after Russia invaded Ukraine, what is Ukraine doing with the weapons and other support that the U.S. is providing? And more broadly, what's the state of the war, with both sides said to be gearing up for major new offensives? Well, my guest now got to put those questions directly to President Zelenskyy in Kyiv over the weekend. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin sits on the House Armed Services Committee. She is just back as of last night from traveling as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation to Ukraine, and she's in our studio now.
The changes the Fed is making in the face of historically high inflation

This week, the Federal Reserve will again decide whether and how much to raise interest rates to try to bring inflation under control. A whole lot of people are scouring their budgets these days, looking for anywhere they can squeeze out a few bucks. AURELI TRUJILLO: We've canceled subscriptions such...
Brazil's President Bolsonaro is trailing in his campaigning for reelection

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Shouting, inaudible). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: The crowd went wild on Sunday when Jair Bolsonaro kicked off his campaign at a Rio de Janeiro sports arena. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO: (Speaking Portuguese). OTIS: "You know who's on your side," Bolsonaro told the crowd in an hourlong...
As midterms loom, the White House is trying to tamp down fears about a recession

Record inflation has a lot of Americans pessimistic about the economy. And this week, we are expecting some big economic news. Tomorrow more interest rate hikes are likely. On Thursday, new data about economic growth is coming. All this is sparking talk of a possible recession. And with an election not far off, that has the Biden White House preemptively trying to reassure people. Joining us to explain is NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid. Hey, Asma.
How Japan's low-birth rate threatens centuries-old traditions and skills

Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of Japan's economy. But for many, the future is uncertain as a younger generation looks for jobs elsewhere. In Japan, decades of declining birthrates have put tens of thousands of family-owned businesses in crisis. Many have to shut down because there's no one to take over from the aging owners. Now the government there is trying to reverse the trend. NPR's international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam reports from Kanazawa, Japan.
Myanmar carries out its first executions in decades, including democracy activists

Myanmar's military government has executed four people it accused of carrying out acts of terror. They're the first official executions in the Southeast Asia nation in decades. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Myanmar's military government has executed four people it accused of carrying out acts of terror. They're the first official executions...
