St. Paul, Central City/Fullerton, York claim wins on Day 1 of B4 Sr. Legion Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. — Three road trips against power conference foes and a trip to Orlando highlight Nebraska’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule released Monday afternoon. The Huskers, under the direction of fourth-year head coach Fred Hoiberg, will be tested and could face as many as seven power conference teams in non-conference play. Under Hoiberg, NU’s schedule has ranked in the top 35 in each of the past two seasons, including sixth in 2020-21. “There is no doubt that this non-conference schedule will prepare us for the Big Ten slate,” Hoiberg said. “We are playing in a great field in Orlando, where we could potentially face three high-caliber teams in four days, as well as the Gavitt Games matchup at St. John’s and against Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. When you add the annual matchup against Creighton, as well as a matchup in Kansas City against Kansas State, there are plenty of opportunities to earn quality wins. Our team is excited for the challenge ahead.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO