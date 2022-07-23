ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

St. Paul, Central City/Fullerton, York claim wins on Day 1 of B4 Sr. Legion Tournament

By Nicole Weaving
NebraskaTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Neb. — While Class A prepares to start their State Tournaments on Saturday, Classes B & C took the diamond on Friday to kick off Area competition. York is...

nebraska.tv

Related
NebraskaTV

Hastings Five Points Bank shut out in loss to Millard West

LINCOLN, Neb. — Hastings Five Points Bank was held scoreless for the third time this season in a 6-0 loss to Millard West on Sunday in the Class A National Division State Tournament. Wolfe Electric got hot in the 4th inning, scoring four runs in a row to start...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings bounced from National Division tourney

LINCOLN, Neb. — Hastings couldn't capture it's Day 1 magic in the Class A National Division American Legion tournament, and saw it's run come to a close with a 6-3 loss to Columbus. Ryan Eickhoff finished with three hits and two runs batted in to help lead Columbus Cornerstone...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney Little League wins state again

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Little League is once again representing the state of Nebraska at the Midwest Regional. Following an 8-2 victory over Gretna, Kearney earned the state's bid for 10th time in the last 12 regional tournaments. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID. They're heading...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Red dominates in both NCA All-Star Basketball games

LINCOLN, Neb. — The first of three-straight days of Nebraska Coaches Association's All-Star competition saw both Red teams dominate the Blue teams in basketball. In the girls contest, Adams Central's Libby Trausch led all scorers with 14 points as Red defeated Blue 76-59. Red started to pull ahead in...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

NTV's Grow: July 24, 2022

County fairs show off our status as the Beef State but some are excited about growing opportunities for pork. The pork industry may be overlooked but we'll learn how important it is here in Nebraska. Plus Nebraska's Big Rodeo joins the Hall of Fame and we'll visit with the folks...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

No one injured in two-vehicle crash on south edge of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Monday morning. The Norfolk Fire Division and Nebraska State Patrol responded to an accident on the south side of Norfolk near Highway 81 and South Airport Road around 10:20 a.m. The NSP reported that there were no injuries...
NORFOLK, NE
NebraskaTV

Non-con set for Hoiberg's Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Three road trips against power conference foes and a trip to Orlando highlight Nebraska’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule released Monday afternoon. The Huskers, under the direction of fourth-year head coach Fred Hoiberg, will be tested and could face as many as seven power conference teams in non-conference play. Under Hoiberg, NU’s schedule has ranked in the top 35 in each of the past two seasons, including sixth in 2020-21. “There is no doubt that this non-conference schedule will prepare us for the Big Ten slate,” Hoiberg said. “We are playing in a great field in Orlando, where we could potentially face three high-caliber teams in four days, as well as the Gavitt Games matchup at St. John’s and against Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. When you add the annual matchup against Creighton, as well as a matchup in Kansas City against Kansas State, there are plenty of opportunities to earn quality wins. Our team is excited for the challenge ahead.”
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Huskers remembering football star on sixth anniversary of his death

Huskers are remembering one of their own today. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. It's been six years since star punter Sam Foltz died. Twenty-two-year-old...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for central Nebraska

KEARNEY, Neb. -- The National Weather Service has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and statements for counties in central Nebraska. A severe thunderstorm warning has been put out for Red Willow, Buffalo, Phelps, Kearney, and Dawson Counties until 5:00 p.m. There are also severe thunderstorm statements for Red Willow, Furnas,...
FanSided

Auburn football closing in on 4-star Nebraska EDGE commit

The Auburn football staff has been very aggressive when it comes to recruiting committed prospects in the recruiting class of 2023. Although recruits can give a verbal commitment whenever they want to, they also have the option to change their mind and flip to another school. One potential flip that...
AUBURN, AL
1011now.com

Truck show honors 9-year-old with scholarship memorial

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The life of a 9-year-old Brainard boy is being honored by one of his favorite things, trucks. Earlier this year, trucks lined the streets of Brainard and David City for Kroy Vandenberg’s funeral, and next weekend they’re coming out again to carry on Kroy’s legacy.
BRAINARD, NE
klkntv.com

4 orphaned puppies fly to Nebraska for a second chance at life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Saturday, 4 orphaned puppies left a rescue in Southeast Missouri, took a flight with “Pilots N Paws” and landed in Lincoln. At just a few weeks old, their mother was hit by a car and had to be put down. All 4 female puppies were taken care of by a rescue in Southeast Missouri, until they were old enough to fly. They are now in the care of a Nebraska non-profit called “Brave Animal Rescue.”
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Plane crash in Nebraska Sandhills claims 2 lives

RINGGOLD, Neb.-Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in the Nebraska Sandhills. Authorities said the crash occurred about 15 miles north of Ringgold at around 8:40 a.m., on Monday morning. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, a single-engine RV9A, had two passengers on board and was...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: K9 Freekz Rescue celebrates National Mutt Day

KEARNEY, Neb. — July 31st is National Mutt Day, and because a majority of the dogs we own are “mutts” it's the reason we celebrate National Mutt Day. Rose Adrian of the Hilltop Pet Clinic said that mutts are very special dogs and there are no two mutts the same, they bring their own kind of special to the home.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Hall of Fame inductees play Northeast NE

NORFOLK, Neb. -- After the passing of Jim Casey, his son, Matt Casey has taken over organizing Nebraska Rocks. This years Nebraska Rocks was coined the "end of an era" a celebration for its late founder, Jim Casey. The live event was held at the Divot's Ballroom and Conference Center...
NORFOLK, NE
thereader.com

Bike Share Program, Legislative Session Unclear, Nebraska Unemployment

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reed Moore is pretty sure this tasty treat includes the five basic food groups. Heartland Bike Share hits a record-high number of trips...
OMAHA, NE

