Rush to get monkeypox vaccine in NYC

NEW YORK - Intense storms crossed the New York City region on Monday afternoon and evening as a heat wave breaks. Numerous thunderstorms could bring strong winds, hail, and even a tornado. National Weather Service Flash Flood Warning. There is a threat of flash flood conditions. The highest flash flood...
NEW YORK - A Brooklyn preacher and his wife were robbed during his church service on Sunday. The NYPD says it happened around 11:15 a.m. Sunday inside the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministry on Remsen Ave. in Canarsie. Bishop Lamor Whitehead was live-streaming his sermon when three masked gunmen entered...
NEW YORK - Times Square saw a little extra fun and games on Monday. The kids TV show "Wonderama" had an official ribbon cutting for its seventh season. Host David Osmond and TikTok influencer McKenzi Brooke took part in Monday's show tapings. Former FOX 5 NY anchor Ernie Anastos was also on hand for the kickoff celebrations.
NEW YORK - The NYC area is expected to see potentially record-breaking temperatures this weekend as a heat wave continues to scorch the region. In response, New York City is opening cooling centers, extending pool hours, and taking other steps to help people stay safe in the heat and humidity.
NEW YORK - A Brooklyn man was stabbed to death in a Manhattan park on Sunday afternoon. The NYPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. at Fort Washington Park in the area of W. 165 St. and Riverside Dr. Police found 29-year-old Ricardo Sanchez of Brooklyn with multiple stab...
An unvaccinated Rockland County, N.Y., resident exposed to an individual who received an oral poliovirus vaccine contracted the neurological disease and is now paralyzed, according to Rockland County and New York State Health Officials on Thursday. The case raises the issue of polio vaccinations — and what Americans should know...
NEW YORK - The NYPD is hunting for a pair of scooter-riding suspects wanted in connection to at least 15 robberies across Manhattan and the Bronx. According to authorities, the men either display a gun to threaten their victims by saying they have a gun, then demand their property. After...
NEW YORK - Some East Village residents are complaining that their condos constantly smell like fried chicken--and they say a new Wingstop around the corner is to blame. "All day every day the residents get to smell chicken and french fries and feel like they’re wearing grease," says condo owner, Lawton Taylor. "And it’s not when we’re on our balcony it’s even when we’re sitting in our homes."
NEW YORK - A New York City grand jury has indicted current and former corrections officers for allegedly failing to help a Rikers Island inmate who tried to hang himself three years ago. The four officers made an appearance in court in the Bronx on Monday for arraignment. Captain Terry...
While Bishop Lamor Whitehead was delivering a Sunday sermon on a livestream, three masked gunmen stormed his church in Brooklyn and forced him to the ground. Whitehead said a gunman pointed a gun in his 8-month-old daughter's face.
ROSLYN, N.Y. - The sky got very dark and a severe thunderstorm happened fast on Monday, Nassau County residents said. Once it all stopped, residents in a Roslyn neighborhood came outside to uprooted trees blocking the roadway, big branches scattered about, and sidewalks split in half. "We heard horizontal rain...
NEW YORK - Two men were killed in less than an hour overnight in Harlem in what police are saying are unrelated incidents. In the first incident, NYPD officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man stabbed in front of a home located at West 130th Street at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
NEW YORK - Rockaway Beach was reopened to swimmers Sunday, after temporarily closing on Saturday after yet another shark sighting in the area. "After an aerial survey by @NYPDnews, Rockaway Beach is gain open for swimming today," the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation said in a tweet. "We will continue to regularly monitor the beach. For your safety, please swim only during regular beach hours (10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.) in places where a lifeguard is present."
NEW YORK - The NYPD says a food delivery driver's car was stolen during a pick-up in Brooklyn. Police say it happened Saturday afternoon at a Popeyes on Linden Blvd. in East Flatbush. The driver left their blue 2006 Jeep running when they went inside to pick up food for...
NEW YORK - A shocking video released by the NYPD shows a man being hit by a car in the Bronx before the people responsible for hitting him stole items from his unconscious body. Police say the incident happened at around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday morning in the FoxHurst neighborhood....
NEW YORK - An upstate man is accused of breaking into the same car wash ten times in a series of burglaries. The New York State Police arrested Joseph W. Shook, 35, of Stockport on Thursday in connection with the burglary of the Cantele Car Wash on Fairview Ave. in Greenport.
NEW YORK - Three men have been hospitalized after being shot in Manhattan early Sunday morning. According to the NYPD, gunfire erupted at around 2 a.m. near East 112th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem. One of the men was shot in the shoulder and leg, while another was...
NEW YORK - The NYPD is hunting for suspects after an off-duty correction officer was shot and robbed in Queens. The Correction Officers Union says that the officer was robbed at gunpoint and shot in the thigh on Steinway Street in Astoria after leaving a nightclub early Saturday morning. The...
NEW JERSEY - Four people have died and another was critically injured after a fiery car crash in Newark on Saturday morning. The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. near Frelinghuysen Ave & Evergreen Ave, according to authorities. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and two cars. All of the vehicles caught...
