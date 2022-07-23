Rush to get monkeypox vaccine in NYC

NEW YORK - Rockaway Beach was reopened to swimmers Sunday, after temporarily closing on Saturday after yet another shark sighting in the area. "After an aerial survey by @NYPDnews, Rockaway Beach is gain open for swimming today," the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation said in a tweet. "We will continue to regularly monitor the beach. For your safety, please swim only during regular beach hours (10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.) in places where a lifeguard is present."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO