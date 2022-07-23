ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Man Convicted Of Second Degree Murder Sentenced To Life In Prison

2news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn October of 2019, Zafferine Amit McGilbra of Sacramento was...

www.2news.com

goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom prison death under investigation

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating an inmate death at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on Saturday. On Saturday, July 23, at 9:39 a.m., CSP-SAC incarcerated persons Daryl Cull and Nicholas Mangelli were observed attacking incarcerated person Wayne Caskey with manufactured weapons on one of the maximum-security yards, according to details released by CDCR on Monday afternoon. Responding staff used less than lethal 40mm direct impact rounds to quell the attack. Caskey was transported to the institution’s triage and treatment area and summoned an ambulance; however, Caskey was declared deceased at 10:08 a.m.
FOLSOM, CA
2news.com

Reno Man Pleads Not Guilty In 1982 Murder Case

Detectives arrested Robert Lanoue after they said they solved the case with DNA evidence. A new type of DNA testing not previously available to earlier investigators identified Lanoue as the suspect in Pham’s murder.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Police Make Arrest In West Sacramento Homicide Cold Case

WEST SACRAMENTO – Police have arrested a man in connection with a West Sacramento homicide cold case. On July 23, West Sacramento Police Department detectives arrested 59-year-old Robert Spurlin Jr. for killing Monica Elise Turknett back over 12 years ago. On June 13, 2009, West Sacramento police were called out to a residence after receiving reports of a deceased woman. When officers arrived a credit: West Sac PD t the scene, they reportedly found Turknett’s body inside the residence. Spurlin Jr. was Turknett’s roommate at the time. Detectives then investigated the homicide for over a decade but the case remained unsolved. Then, in April 2022, the Department’s reviewed the case and picked back up on the investigation. Over the course of the next three months, detectives gathered additional information and interviewed those who knew Turknett. This information eventually led to detectives arresting Spurlin Jr. on July 23. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the West Sacramento Police Department.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

California Corrections investigating two inmate killings in two days

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two deadly attacks over the weekend in California maximum-security prisons led to prison officials limiting the movement of prisoners on the yard as investigations are underway. Death One. On Friday, 24-year-old Joseph Gama and 37-year-old Alvaro Saldana allegedly attacked 52-year-old Albert Martinez at High Rise State...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two Inmates Killed In Attacks At Northern California Prisons

FOLSOM — State prison officials are investigating after two inmates were killed in separate attacks at two Northern California prisons. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said the deaths occurred at High Desert State Prison in Susanville on July 22 and California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom on July 23. The inmate killed in Folsom was identified as Wayne Caskey, 59. Prison guards witnessed Caskey being attacked by fellow inmates Daryl Cull, 56, and Nicholas Mangelli, 32, with manufactured weapons, officials said. Caskey was pronounced dead at 10:08 a.m. on Saturday, approximately 30 minutes after the attack. Mangelli was sentenced to life...
FOLSOM, CA
villagelife.com

Guiding Hands staff charged with involuntary manslaughter

Three former Guiding Hands School employees pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter last week in the death of 13-year-old Max Benson. In an indictment filed by the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office July 15, school Executive Director Cindy Keller, Principal Staranne Meyers and special education teacher Kimberly Wohlwend are each accused of involuntary manslaughter, a felony. The indictment states the three women failed to perform a legal duty, which was criminally negligent and caused death. The school’s parent corporation, Guiding Hands School Inc., also is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Men who killed Woodland teens sentenced to life in prison

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The men responsible for killing Woodland teens Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Friday, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said. Chandale Shannon of Winters and Jesus Campos of Woodland were found guilty back in...
WOODLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect who lost keys at crime scene arrested by deputies

(BCN) — A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received calls that...
STOCKTON, CA
2news.com

Two Arrested After Standoff in Panther Valley

Two men were arrested following a standoff that created large police presence in Panther Valley Monday afternoon. Police personnel were made aware of a violet wanted offender in the area on Monday, July 25. They initiated a traffic stop, where the suspect fled but eventually crashed the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody, but the passenger of the vehicle fled. They were allegedly armed, which resulted in a standoff.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sacramento man gets at least 18 years in prison for Reno beating death

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sacramento man must serve at least 18 years in prison after beating a man to death in 2019 near downtown Reno, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said. Zafferine Amit McGilbra, 45, must serve 10 years to life for a second degree murder conviction plus...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Suspect in Modesto hotel homicide arrested

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department, detectives arrested Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, for the homicide of Diasia Sease, 22, on Saturday. On July 22, 2022, Sease was found dead from a gunshot wound in her hotel room at the Best Western...
californiaglobe.com

City Residents Refuse to Press Charges Against Homeless Criminals

“Why aren’t women in upper income neighborhoods pressing charges against transients who attack them in the park or break windows to their home?” a friend asked after learning of a violent break-in attempt in our residential neighborhood. “What is this phenomenon?”. These are valid questions. Lining many...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Arrested Stockton teens facing charge for terrorist threats

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Stockton teens were arrested on Friday for charges of terrorist threats along with resisting arrest and brandishing, according to the Stockton Police Department. The 14-year-old male and 15-year-old male were in the 5200 block of Pacific Avenue in the Lakeview District, according to police,...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Who Allegedly Fled Scene Of Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash In Sacramento Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver is under arrest after a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento County left one pedestrian dead and two others injured. Hit-and-run suspect’s SUV The incident happened around 3 p.m. along Stockton Boulevard near McMahon Drive. According to authorities, a white Toyota Rav4 SUV was reportedly driving down Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it hit a sedan that was making a left turn to McMahon Drive. The crash caused the sedan to hit three pedestrians who were on the sidewalk. One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were hospitalized with injuries...
SACRAMENTO, CA

