Man Convicted Of Second Degree Murder Sentenced To Life In Prison

WEST SACRAMENTO – Police have arrested a man in connection with a West Sacramento homicide cold case. On July 23, West Sacramento Police Department detectives arrested 59-year-old Robert Spurlin Jr. for killing Monica Elise Turknett back over 12 years ago. On June 13, 2009, West Sacramento police were called out to a residence after receiving reports of a deceased woman. When officers arrived a credit: West Sac PD t the scene, they reportedly found Turknett’s body inside the residence. Spurlin Jr. was Turknett’s roommate at the time. Detectives then investigated the homicide for over a decade but the case remained unsolved. Then, in April 2022, the Department’s reviewed the case and picked back up on the investigation. Over the course of the next three months, detectives gathered additional information and interviewed those who knew Turknett. This information eventually led to detectives arresting Spurlin Jr. on July 23. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the West Sacramento Police Department.

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO