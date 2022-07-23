‘The Goon’ Adaptation Set at Netflix With Patrick Osborne Directing

Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Netflix revealed the new trailer for The Sandman, its adaptation of the beloved comic book series from the 1990s. The Netflix series is the realization of Sandman writer Neil Gaiman's decades-long attempt to see the series brought to live-action. The series adapts the comics Gaiman created with Sam Kieth, Mike Drigenberg, and others. Gaiman writes and executive produces with David S. Goyer and showrunner Allan Heinberg. You can watch the new trailer straight from Comic-Con International: San Diego below. The Sandman will debut its 10-episode first season, streaming on Netflix, in early August 2022.
