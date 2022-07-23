ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘The Goon’ Adaptation Set at Netflix With Patrick Osborne Directing

By Adam Chitwood
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“The Goon” movie is finally, actually happening. “Deadpool” and “Terminator: Dark Fate” filmmaker Tim Miller — who has been developing an adaptation of “The Goon” for over a decade — announced the news during...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
The Independent

John Wick: Keanu Reeves shocks fans with ‘insane’ new sequel footage at San Diego Comic-Con

John Wick fans got a surprise at San Diego Comic-Con.The annual comic book convention and entertainment event is taking place this weekend in San Diego, California from 21 July to 24 July.On Friday (22 July), Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd to debut brand new footage for John Wick 4.After appearing at the panel for his comic-book series BRZRKR – which he co-writes with Matt Kindt – the actor crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel on which John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski was a speaker.Together, the pair debuted the action-packed footage, which sees Reeves’ character taking on enemies in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic

Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Thinks Bringing Deadpool and Logan to Disney Plus is 'Questionable'

Disney's massive acquisition of Fox brought excitement to the comic book film fandom as it meant that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were finally headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it left some folks incredibly concerned for the R-rated Deadpool franchise given the fact that the House of Mouse has always been conscious of its family-friendly image.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘My heart is rent asunder’: Mira Sorvino pays tribute to ‘the most wonderful father’ Paul Sorvino

Oscar-winning actor Mira Sorvino shared an emotional tweet following news of her father Paul’s passing.Paul Sorvino was known best for playing mobster Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas – he died aged 83.Hours after his death was announced on Monday (25 July), Sorvino wrote: “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. “He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”In 1995, Sorvino won the Academy Award for...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meet Six... He's the new 007! Bond's the blueprint for the suave hero in Netflix's new £170m movie The Gray Man – and he really is licensed to thrill

From the opening scene – set in a raucous Bangkok as thousands of people are celebrating New Year's Eve, until our hero causes chaos as he attempts to assassinate a villain – to the white-knuckle ride of beautiful locations, fast cars, glamorous women and dead bodies that follows, The Gray Man makes no bones about its intentions.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Fincher
Cinemablend

Keanu Reeves Reveals The Crazy Violent Idea That Inspired His BRZRKR Comic And The Upcoming Netflix Movie

Keanu Reeves is an actor who is pretty well-versed when it comes to the subject of fictional violence. The man has spent decades playing a wide variety of characters who know how to expertly and efficiently kick an enemy’s ass – from his kung fu moves on display in the Matrix movies to the deadly skills featured in the John Wick series. One thing we’ve never seen him do, however, is rear back his fist and straight-up punch a guy through the chest… but evidently that’s an image that fascinates him on some level, as it was evidently the key idea that inspired his hit new comic book series BRZRKR (an adaptation of which is now in the works at Netflix).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Goon#Blur Studio#Disney Fox
epicstream.com

Black Adam Star The Rock Receives Rain of Boos at SDCC 2022

Fans of the DC Extended Universe were incredibly thrilled when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showed up during his Black Adam panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The wrestler-turned-actor surely electrified the attendees of the panel when he emerged from the dark wearing the DC anti-hero's costume. However, the excitement and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

The Sandman: New Trailer Released by Netflix at Comic-Con 2022

Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Netflix revealed the new trailer for The Sandman, its adaptation of the beloved comic book series from the 1990s. The Netflix series is the realization of Sandman writer Neil Gaiman's decades-long attempt to see the series brought to live-action. The series adapts the comics Gaiman created with Sam Kieth, Mike Drigenberg, and others. Gaiman writes and executive produces with David S. Goyer and showrunner Allan Heinberg. You can watch the new trailer straight from Comic-Con International: San Diego below. The Sandman will debut its 10-episode first season, streaming on Netflix, in early August 2022.
TV SERIES
AFP

Disney announces two new Marvel 'Avengers' films at Comic-Con

Disney announced a slew of Marvel superhero movies including two new "Avengers" films Saturday at Comic-Con, as it offered screaming fans an emotional first glimpse at its upcoming "Black Panther" sequel. - Marvel A-listers - Other Marvel films announced Saturday by Disney at the world's most famous pop culture gathering included "Thunderbolts" and "Fantastic Four," both due in 2024.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

The Walking Dead films have been cancelled – and replaced with an Andrew Lincoln-led spin-off series

The Walking Dead is expanding its universe – only not in the way fans expected.A spin-off series centred around Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne Hawthorne (Danai Guirira) has been announced.The two actors made a special appearance at the final ever The Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday (22 July) to announce the news to an audience of ecstatic fans.The spin-off – which will consist of six episodes and is expected to be released next year – is moving forward in place of the previously announced Walking Dead film trilogy, which had been set...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy