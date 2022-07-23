‘The Goon’ Adaptation Set at Netflix With Patrick Osborne Directing

Keanu Reeves is an actor who is pretty well-versed when it comes to the subject of fictional violence. The man has spent decades playing a wide variety of characters who know how to expertly and efficiently kick an enemy’s ass – from his kung fu moves on display in the Matrix movies to the deadly skills featured in the John Wick series. One thing we’ve never seen him do, however, is rear back his fist and straight-up punch a guy through the chest… but evidently that’s an image that fascinates him on some level, as it was evidently the key idea that inspired his hit new comic book series BRZRKR (an adaptation of which is now in the works at Netflix).

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO