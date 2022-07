Noah Gragson came out on top of a compelling late-race battle with Ty Gibbs to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway. The battle peaked on the final lap when Gibbs got side-by-side with Gragson for the lead down the Long Pond straightaway heading into Turn 2. But on the entrance to the turn, Gibbs briefly got loose on the inside, allowing Gragson to retain the lead on the outside.

