ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Pump arrives to solve Bixhoma Estate water problem, city of Bixby says

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wiw6k_0gpmcCem00
Pump arrives to solve Bixhoma Estate water problem, city of Bixby says

BIXBY, Okla. — The city of Bixby announced Friday evening that the Interim Booster Pump Station has been delivered.

According to an announcement from the city, pump disinfection and commissioning began Friday night. It should be completed by Saturday evening.

Residents of the Bixhoma Estate neighborhood have been without water for over a week, and residents have rallied to help each other during this difficult time.

The city of Bixby previously stated the Bixhoma system had significant unauthorized use, which impacted their storage tanks.

RELATED COVERAGE:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

South Tulsa drivers and businesses rejoice at plans for road to partially reopen

TULSA, Okla. — Drivers, residents, and businesses in south Tulsa are eagerly awaiting the planned partial reopening of a section of Yale that has been closed for months. The City of Tulsa announced South Yale between East 81st and East 91st will partially re-open on Wednesday. The re-opening will be one lane in each direction until the project is finished in October 2023.
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

This Once Abandoned Oklahoma Movie Drive In on Historic Route 66 is Reopening!

It's a blast from the past! Get ready for one of the coolest retro renovations in the Sooner State that will take you back to the 1950s. The Tee Pee Drive-In is located on historic Route 66 in Sapulpa, OK. and is being completely rebuilt, remodeled, and rejuvenated. Once finished the drive-in will reopen to the public. Not only will they be showing great current and classic movies, but they'll also be hosting concerts and other events!
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Burn Bans In Effect For 35 Counties In Oklahoma

Burn bans are in effect for 35 counties across Oklahoma on Monday morning. Wagoner County and Cherokee County were the latest to enact restrictions on Thursday and Friday. Burn bans are effective for up to two weeks until county commissioners decide to extend or get rid of the ban.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster Pump#Urban Construction#Bixhoma Estate#Cox Media Group
bartlesvilleradio.com

Haunted Highway Becoming Tourist Attraction

A section of Oklahoma's Highway 20, between Tulsa and Pryor, is becoming a tourist sopt for those who like to visit places that are allegedly haunted. The stretch of highway is being touted in several tourist magazines and on social media sites for the sighting of a 10-year-old boy who is hitchhiking on the road. Those who have "met" him say he is wearing non-descript clothing that could be from any era and he is thumbing his away back and forth between the two cities. Drivers who have picked up the ghost hitchhiker say he speaks to them and then disappears from their car. Whether the sightings are true or not, the stories have caught the attention of ghostbusters and haunting experts who are currently investigating.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation to hold seven construction recruitment events

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation will host multiple construction recruitment events between July and September in hopes of connecting Native and non-Native businesses and contractors. The Cherokee Nation Career Service staff will also be in attendance at each event to help businesses and contractors become a Tribal...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Grass fire burns at least 25 acres in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Limestone firefighters battled a grass fire Sunday night near East 106th Street North and North 177th East Avenue in Owasso. Firefighters say at least 25 acres burned. Some roads were closed to give crews enough space to fight the fire. There were reports of people seeing...
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow trash service schedule changed to combat extreme heat

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The city of Broken Arrow is adjusting their trash service to earlier pick-up times to help drivers beat the excessive heat next week. For the week of July 25, the city of Broken Arrow is asking residents to place their trash and recycling carts on the curb the night before their scheduled pick-up day. Our drivers will begin their shifts earlier each day to help our drivers finish their routes before the temperatures hit triple digits in the afternoon.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow announces new trash pick-up schedule to battle heat

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow announces it will adjust trash pick-up times next week to protect drivers from the excessive heat. Starting Monday, the city asks customers to place trash and recycling out the night before their schedule pick-up day. "Our drivers will begin their...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Man stabs two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man stabbed two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon. Police said a man went into the lobby of a building near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, claiming to have an appointment. Once it was found he did not have an appointment, he left the building and encountered two maintenance workers. The man pulled a blade and stabbed both of them.
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa security officers clear homeless encampment amid dangerous heat wave

A photo of Roy, who is now looking for a new place to sleep after Tulsa security officers cleared out a homeless encampment where he and many others were staying. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on July 22, 2022. (KWGS) A homeless encampment in front of a QuikTrip near Interstate 244...
KRMG

How extreme heat and little rain are impacting local farms

Oklahoma’s record high temperatures and lack of rain are hurting farms and farmers. There’s less coming out of the ground and that will end up costing you more. Oak Tree Produce on Highway 66 in Catoosa is one of many produce stands suffering from the effects of the record high temperatures. Owner Michelle Peckham says local farmers in Oklahoma and the five surrounding states are not able to grow the produce they usually do.
CATOOSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police: 3 Juveniles Caught On Roof Of Tulsa Elementary School

Tulsa Police say three juveniles were issued citations for trespassing after police found them on the roof of a Tulsa elementary school. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the school for some suspicious vehicles parked near the building. While police were investigating the cars, they say the school alarm went off, indicating that someone was on the roof.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Health Department plans to administer Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

TUSLA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department (THD) announced they will administer the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available in Oklahoma. Novavax is a two-dose, protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. Other protein-based vaccines include the first licensed hepatis B vaccine and vaccines against influenza and whooping cough. “Novavax...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
81K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy