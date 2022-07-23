ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals Add USFL Championship Game MVP Victor Bolden Jr.

By Alex Weiner
All Cardinals
 3 days ago

Victor Bolden Jr. is a wide receiver and kick returner who has 15 games of NFL experience.

Kyler Murray wasn't the only player to agree to a deal with the Arizona Cardinals this week.

The 2022 USFL championship game MVP Victor Bolden Jr. signed a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

He joins the mix at wide receiver ahead of training camp, which for veterans starts next week after rookies and other players reported Tuesday.

The 27-year-old made the All-USFL team at receiver and kick returner last season as a member of the Birmingham Stallions. He was fourth in the league with 415 receiving yards.

Bolden previously spent time on the Detroit Lions practice squad in 2019 and 2020, but has not played a regular-season NFL game since 2018.

He played for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers in 2018, returning five kicks during the regular season for 116 yards.

The Oregon State product went undrafted in 2017 and signed with San Francisco as a free agent.

The 5-foot-8, 178-pound Bolden returned 19 kickoffs and four punts as a rookie.

In a corresponding move made Friday, Arizona waived rookie wide receiver Jared Smart.

Bolden was one of seven players that had tryouts with the Cardinals Thursday. Five also played in the USFL in the season recently concluded: safeties Dravon Askew-Henry (New Jersey) and Bryce Torneden (Pittsburgh), guard Matt Burrell (Tampa Bay); wide receiver Bailey Gaither (Pittsburgh) and outside linebacker Chris Odom (Houston). Also trying out was quarterback Anthony Gordon, who was waived by the Chiefs on May 10.

The Cardinals have 12 receivers on the roster, a group led by DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore. Hopkins' six-game suspension to open the season will create a roster spot for someone in the interim.

Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch are among receivers vying for a chance to play who also have experience returning kicks like Bolden.

Moore led the Cardinals in kickoff and punt returns last season, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury hinted this offseason that as his offensive workload increases, he may see less time on special teams.

All Cardinals

All Cardinals

