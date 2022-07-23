2022-2023 COLEMAN ISD SPORTS SCHEDULES

The Coleman Booster Club has a "Coleman Fall Spirit Wear 22" store with proceeds going to the Booster Club for scholarships, etc. The DEADLINE is AUGUST 2nd (Tuesday) for the FALL sports and general spirit Tee's. There are also caps, visors, socks, Koozies and a Fanny Pack. There are also several types of jackets and polos to choose from. CLICK ON THIS LINK https://gogearup.io/coleman-spirit22 and order your Coleman gear today.
Santa Anna ISD has announced that Meet the Teacher Night is scheduled for August 9th from 6:00 pm to 7:15 pm. That will be followed by Meet the Mountaineers at the football stadium beginning at 7:30 pm. Parents of Santa Anna Elementary students returning to the district, or parents of...
ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – KRBC-TV has announced today the promotion of Abby Green and Annabelle Tuggle to lead weekday and weekend broadcasts. For almost a year-and-a-half, Abby Green has produced and anchored the KRBC weekend broadcasts, and with the departure of Lauren Ailles, Abby has been promoted to KRBC Evening Anchor joining David Bacon, and Dylan Smith.
Billy Lee, age 76, of Coleman, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice in Abilene. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to stay for a funeral service celebrating...
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A year ago, Shaw’s Marketplace opened its doors in downtown Brownwood and has enjoyed greater success than imagined. Two...
On Sunday morning in downtown Brownwood, Texas, I stayed in bed late for me and then sat around and drank coffee. Later, I slipped out and the heat was already sitting hard on downtown, and I walked down to the corner of Baker Street and Brown. There’d been a big, loud wedding party at the Vault on Saturday night but now the streets were empty, and I looked northwest to the intersection of Baker and Center and the light changed to green but there were no cars. I cut across Baker to Lucille + Mabel, the restaurant and bar where I now serve as bar manager, and it was hard at that moment not to imagine a morning here 110 years ago when this building was a bank. On that morning there would have been no horses and wagons on Sunday morning instead of no cars.
As creatures of habit, most of us have consistent daily routes. From home to work and back, we rarely branch outside of our routine, even for shopping and eating. Most of us have our go-to food pick-ups for Monday night or Saturday morning donuts. And while we may branch out a bit on the weekend, most of us don’t know what hidden gems await us in the rest of Abilene.
Yes, Grandy's is one of Abilene's favorite restaurants because of its famous country-fried steak. While we Texans tend to love our top three foods barbeque, Mexican food, and the always pleasing chicken fried steak. While I thought it was a late April fools' joke that Grandy's was closed on a...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents near Lytle Lake in Abilene spent their Monday cleaning up hundreds of dead fish that lined the shore of a private pond. KTAB and KRBC spoke to long-time resident Warren Alkire, who was bagging up the fish and taking them to the street so they could be picked up by animal services.
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Cisco man was partially ejected and killed when a Polaris ATV crashed in Eastland County Monday night. Darrell L. Stuart, 56, of Cisco was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on CR 141 southwest of Cisco around 7:45 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford recently visited with KOXE regarding a variety of topics from the 2022-23 budget, to water rates, to the Multipurpose Events Center. The following are some of the highlights of her discussion with Randy Turner:. The proposed 2022-23 budget will be finished in early August and...
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 100 block of College Drive – Assault Two victims reported a known suspect assaulted them 1700 […]
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Monday afternoon:. On July 22 at approximately 1140 p.m., officers located a suspicious vehicle parked near a car lot in the 100 block of Early Blvd. A female was located in the car and officers quickly located a male walking around through the car lot. Both individuals stated they were just car shopping for later. Vehicles were checked and no vehicles appeared to be tampered with or damaged.
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Callahan County court is set to decide if a will filed in the estate of late House of Yahweh leader Yisrayl Abel Hawkins is valid and can go through probate. An initial hearing was held Thursday to see if two applicants who initially presented the Will of Yisrayl Abel […]
The City of Early Police Department shared the following information on their Facebook page Monday afternoon:. On 07/22/2022 at approximately 11:40 pm Officers located a suspicious vehicle parked near a car lot in the 100 block of Early Blvd. A female was located in the car and officers quickly located a male walking around through the car lot. Both individuals stated they were just car shopping for later. Vehicles were checked and no vehicles appeared to be tampered with or damaged. A warrants check resulted in the male, Tyrone Lynn Organ having outstanding warrants from Brownwood PD municipal court. Officers searched the vehicle upon Organ’s arrest and located a zipper pouch with a substance believed to be methamphetamines. The substance was field tested and was positive for methamphetamines. Organ was placed under arrest and charged with possession of controlled substance after admitting the drugs were his and the female knew nothing about them.
The Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Friday:. On July 21, officers were working traffic control for a disabled vehicle on Gorman drive while the wrecker hooked up to a truck. A northbound vehicle narrowly missed striking the wrecker driver when it passed by. The officer then went after the vehicle and stopped it in the 900 block of Early Blvd. When the officer made contact with the driver, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer had the driver step out and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Officers then located THC wax, Marijuana buds, several items of drug paraphernalia. The driver, Nikki Dawn Morgan 20 yr old from Comanche Oklahoma was placed under arrest for possession of controlled substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug paraphernalia, and fail to slow or vacate lane for stopped emergency vehicle.
