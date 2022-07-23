ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tyler Naquin drives in four as Reds defeat Cardinals

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxl5m_0gpmbdKU00

Tyler Naquin drove in four runs and Donovan Solano homered and added three more RBIs to power the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-5 win Friday night over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a three-game series.

Joey Votto and Jonathan India added solo homers for the Reds, who had the win tempered by the loss of their starting catcher Tyler Stephenson to a broken right collarbone just three batters into the game.

After striking out the first two batters to start the game, Graham Ashcraft and the Reds ran into bad luck when the third batter, Paul Goldschmidt, fouled a pitch off Stephenson’s right shoulder. Moments later, Goldschmidt hit a dribbler in front of the plate and Stephenson fielded the ball but fell to the turf in pain, unable to make a throw to first for the final out.

Stephenson was removed from the game and replaced by Michael Papierski, as Ashcraft later stranded a pair of runners in the first.

Ashcraft was not as fortunate in the second, with the Cardinals working him for 33 pitches. A two-out, two-run single to right by Tyler O’Neill gave the visitors a 2-0 lead.

The Reds responded immediately against 40-year-old Adam Wainwright (6-8) in the bottom of the second. The one-out rally began when Papierski walked and Kyle Farmer doubled. Naquin’s soft single to left tied the game.

Solano capped the rally with a line-drive homer to left, his second of the season, that put Cincinnati up, 4-2.

The Reds made it 5-2 in the third when Votto lofted a fly ball to left that found the first row of seats for his seventh homer of the season and his fifth career against Wainwright.

Wainwright allowed seven runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings and fell to 10-17 lifetime against the Reds, the most losses against any team in his career.

On a hot and humid night, Ashcraft, a rookie making his 11th major league start, threw a career-high 112 pitches and matched a career high with eight strikeouts but fell one out shy of qualifying for the win. After giving up a two-run homer to Goldschmidt in the fifth that cut Cincinnati’s lead to 5-4, Ashcraft got the next two batters, but Dylan Carlson’s single ended his night.

Lefty Reiver Sanmartin (4-4) came on to strike out left-hitting Brendan Donovan, the only batter he faced, to end the fifth and record the win.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the eighth.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Cardinals: 3 bold predictions after the 2022 MLB All-Star break

The St. Louis Cardinals have plenty of work – and winning – to do in the second half of the season if they are to make the postseason. Nevertheless, they seem to have what it takes to contend for at least the National League Central division title. This is why they are going to be fun to watch the rest of the way. With that said, here are three bold predictions for the Cardinals in the final half of the 2022 MLB regular season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Donovan Solano
Person
Tyler O'neill
Sportsnaut

MLB teams expressing interest in Shohei Ohtani trade

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto isn’t the only MLB star generating interest before the trade deadline. Multiple MLB teams are reportedly inquiring about a Shohei Ohtani trade in advance of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 2. The Los Angeles Angels entered the season with expectations of competing for...
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Shares The Serious Money Lost By 2 Cardinals Stars

The St. Louis Cardinals got some very bad news on Sunday when it was learned that superstars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado would be unavailable for the team’s two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The city of Toronto is currently under a vaccine mandate, and both Goldschmidt and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#The Cincinnati Reds
Sportsnaut

Anaheim Ducks sign center Isac Lundestrom to 2-year extension

The Anaheim Ducks announced a two-year extension Monday for center Isac Lundestrom, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the restricted free agent. Terms were not disclosed, but the Orange County Register reported that the deal is worth $1.8 million per season in 2022-23 and 2023-24. Lundestrom, 22, set career highs across...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Red Sox snap cold spell with win over Guardians

A pair of sixth-inning runs helped the host Boston Red Sox edge the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series. After Rob Refsnyder walked to lead off the frame, Alex Verdugo doubled him home to give Boston a 2-1 lead. Xander Bogaerts’ base hit moved Verdugo to third, and Christian Vazquez singled him home to give Boston a cushion it would retain to snap a five-game losing streak.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy