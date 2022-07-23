ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-year-old girl shot in face in Philadelphia's Germantown section

By 6abc Digital Staff
 3 days ago
Police said 13-year-old girl was shot in the ear. The bullet then went through her jaw.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 13-year-old girl is recovering at a local hospital after being shot in the face in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

The shooting happened along the 5800 block of Osceola Street just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

She was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Roberto Orozco Jr.
2d ago

When will enough be enough? The police & the city can't do anything about this senseless onslaught of children & innocent people. And that's because they have no solutions. It's as if we are living in a 3rd world country.

Lisa Jones
2d ago

This is so sad, I used to love around there years ago and have lots of great childhood memories. Too bad things didn't stay the same. I hope she recovers. I'm so sick of all these shootings and killings.

John Binczewski
2d ago

another reason why you have to move outside the city a 13-year-old gets shot what could a 13-year-old do that she needs to get shot I don't think anything unless you had a gun which I highly doubt or hope she didn't but you have to move out of the city the police can't protect you the commissioner can't protect you

