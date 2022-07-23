ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Photo captures families taking cover at Columbus Park on Chicago's West Side after shots fired

By FOX 32 News
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A night of family fun was shattered by gunfire in Chicago. Pictures were taken at Columbus...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 10

John R. Graham
3d ago

We all need to feel the pain of crime per Lori, equitable crime distribution, the are just misunderstood youth

Reply(2)
10
chicago mom
3d ago

Predator gang bangers…. Round them up and sit alone for life!!!!

Reply
7
GetALife
3d ago

And this has become the new normal thanks to Lightfoot.

Reply
11
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

Community Policy