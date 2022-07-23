Photo captures families taking cover at Columbus Park on Chicago's West Side after shots fired

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for help locating two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery last week at a CTA Red Line station on the South Side. About 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the two men approached two 18-year-old women who were standing on a train platform at the 95th Street Station, and took their personal property after an argument, Chicago police said.

