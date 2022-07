Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Spring 2022 Standards of Learning (SOL) test results are now available in the SOL Test History section of ParentVUE. Families can log into their ParentVUE accounts and see their student’s SOL test scores from Spring 2022, as well as for SOL tests taken prior to that. Because of the availability of scores in ParentVUE, PWCS will not mail home paper copies of score reports this summer.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO